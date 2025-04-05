GOV’T Remains Committed to Facilitating an Enabling Investment Environment

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness has committed to ensuring that the policies and initiatives of the Government remain aligned with entrepreneurs, thereby creating an enabling environment that fosters investment.

“To our manufacturers and exporters… your effort represents the heart of our economic progress, your resilience, innovation, and entrepreneurial courage has carried Brand Jamaica to every corner of the globe.

“As Prime Minister, I commit to ensuring our policies and initiatives remain aligned with your ambitions, creating an enabling environment that fosters investment, innovation and global competitiveness. Together we will strengthen our local economy and solidify Jamaica’s position on the international stage,” Dr. Holness said.

The Prime Minister was speaking during the opening ceremony for Expo Jamaica 2025 at the National Indoor Sports Centre in St. Andrew on April 3.

Dr. Holness said Expo Jamaica is a vivid showcase of Jamaica’s boundless potential, “so as we advance global partnerships and create impactful local results, let us reaffirm our collective determination to build a prosperous, productive Jamaica that leaves no one behind”.

“Expo Jamaica exemplifies how far Jamaica has come. Over 250 exhibitors showcasing more than 5000 products and services alongside 884 registered local and international buyers from 25 countries. This clearly reflects Jamaica’s growing global influence and appeal,” he said.

He added that the event has grown tremendously, now standing as the largest trade exhibition in the English-speaking Caribbean.

Meanwhile, Dr. Holness said Jamaica today boasts its strongest economy since independence.

“Whether you measure Jamaica’s economic performance and stability by the unemployment rate, the inflation rate, the debt-to-GDP (gross domestic product) ratio or Net International Reserves (NIR), by every critical metric, our economy undeniable demonstrates economic stability and resilience,” he said.

He added that growth is another central pillar to economic stability and resilience.

“For Jamaica to realise its fullest potential, our growth rate must accelerate from one to two percent towards a more ambitious target of four to five per cent. Central to achieving this are initiatives which this Government has launched, and we call them ASPIRE, that is our comprehensive growth strategy,” he said.

ASPIRE stands for: Access to Economic Opportunity for All (Inclusive Growth); Safety and Security; People (Human Capital Development); Infrastructure Development; Reform of the Bureaucracy (Ease, Speed, and Cost of Doing Business); Economic Diversification/New Industries.

He further added that inclusivity and equity are paramount to the Government’s growth agenda.

Meanwhile, Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill said the administration continues to position Jamaica as an investment destination for financial services, logistics, skilled labour, high value services and premium products.

“This expo is Jamaica’s open invitation to the world… The Andrew Holness administration has made it our mission to make Jamaica a very attractive place in this region in which to do business. Our macroeconomic numbers tell a clear story,” he said

Other speakers at the function included President, Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO), Shullette Cox, and Chairman, Expo Jamaica, Aswad Morgan.

This year’s event is being held from Thursday (April 3) to Sunday (April 6) at the National Arena and the National Indoor Sports Centre in Kingston.

The four-day tradeshow, under the theme ‘Global Partnership, Local Impact: Advancing Jamaica’s Reach’, is organised by the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association Limited (JMEA) and JAMPRO.