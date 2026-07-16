Gov’t Receives JPS Report on June 5 Islandwide Power Outage

The Jamaica Public Service Company Limited (JPS) has submitted its technical findings and investigative report on the June 5, 2026, islandwide electricity outage to the Ministry of Energy, Transport and Telecommunications.

The Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR) has also received the report.

Providing an update during Wednesday’s (July 15) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House, Portfolio Minister, Hon. Daryl Vaz, said the report was submitted within the prescribed regulatory timeline.

“Recognising the national importance of this matter, the Government has adopted an inter-ministerial approach to the technical assessment of the report,” he said.

Mr. Vaz noted that a team of subject matter experts is conducting a comprehensive review of the report to determine the root cause of the outage, assess the adequacy of existing systems, and identify any corrective measures needed to enhance the resilience and reliability of Jamaica’s electricity network.

He said the report indicated that JPS engaged three teams of international consultants with expertise in different disciplines to assist with the investigation and conduct independent assessments of the circumstances surrounding the islandwide blackout.

“They brought in teams from Mitsubishi Electric Power Products, who conducted a steady state and transit stability analysis review of the system. Danovo Energy Solutions, formerly Quantum Services, did the root-cause analysis, and Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories and General Electric both conducted a performance analysis and review of the protective devices. So, this is, in fact, a difference in terms of how they have approached it and who they have gotten, because they have gotten top-class companies with worldwide reputations,” the Minister stated.

Mr. Vaz reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and evidence-based decision-making as the review process continues.

He advised that once the review is completed, the findings, recommendations and any required actions will be communicated to the Jamaican people, adding, “I expect that JPS will also make a statement in short order.”

Minister Vaz further underscored that reliable electricity is critical to national development, economic growth and public confidence, adding, “we will continue to work to ensure that Jamaica’s energy sector delivers the level of resilience our citizens deserve”.