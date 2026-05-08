Gov’t Reaffirms Support for Petersfield High’s Post-Hurricane Recovery

Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, has reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to advancing the recovery and transformation of Petersfield High School in Westmoreland, following devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa.

Speaking with JIS News during a visit to the institution on Tuesday (May 5), Dr. Morris Dixon commended the resilience and leadership of the school community, emphasising that the institution has continued to operate despite significant challenges.

“We all know what has happened at Petersfield High School in terms of the damage from the hurricane and all the adversity the school community has gone through. I can tell you that they have a Principal and a leadership team that is exceptional. They have weathered a terrible storm, and they’ve been here to provide for their students,” she highlighted.

The Minister noted that despite operating under difficult conditions, including reliance on tents and a shift system, the school’s leadership and teachers have remained steadfast in their commitment to serving the students.

“To be able to go through everything they’ve been through, to have to be using tents, to have the shift system in place here, to have teachers that are displaced in their own lives at home and struggling, and then coming to school under really difficult circumstances… you only get through that with good leaders,” Dr. Morris Dixon declared.

She indicated that, during the visit, discussions were held with the school’s leadership team regarding plans for the institution’s future development.

“They have big dreams for this school, and my role is to help them to make those dreams a reality because when they become a reality, this school is going to do some phenomenal things and it’s going to be at the top of the list of all our schools in Jamaica,” the Minister stated.

Dr. Morris Dixon emphasised the importance of national support for the institution, describing Petersfield High School as a valuable asset to the country.

“This school is a gem. They’re doing really hard work with children from difficult and challenging circumstances, and it’s our role to ensure that these students thrive and that they are really at the centre of the rebuilding and the new renaissance period for Westmoreland,” she said.

Dr. Morris Dixon further pledged the Ministry’s ongoing partnership with the institution as recovery efforts continue.

“I’ve given my commitment to the Principal and to all of the leadership here, and I make that commitment widely to Jamaica, that the Ministry of Education stands with Petersfield High School, and we’re going to make this school shine for all of Jamaica to see,” she stated.

In response, Principal, Roan Green, expressed gratitude for the Ministry’s support and the Minister’s visit to the institution.

“We thank you for… the conversations. Just knowing that you’re here supporting us means a lot to our school family, to our staff, students and the wider community,” Mr. Green stated.