Gov’t Reaffirms South Coast Tourism Development Strategy

Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, has reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to sustainable tourism development along Jamaica’s south coast, with emphasis on ecotourism and agro-linkages to create a stronger, more inclusive visitor economy.

Speaking during the official opening of the Black River office of the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo) in St. Elizabeth, on July 16, Mr. Bartlett highlighted the region’s rich natural and cultural assets, including the Black River, Lovers’ Leap, and Treasure Beach, as ideal foundations for a sustainable tourism model that benefits local communities.

“These are wonderful features that… can be leveraged to enable stronger ecotourism activity in [this] area,” he added.

The Minister also encouraged deeper focus on agricultural innovation and agro-tourism as viable pathways for economic empowerment.

“Our farmers, over the years, have been able to utilise the very straws and refuse… to create that cover for the soil… keeping the microorganisms intact so that it can nourish and enrich the soil. These are very important attributes that have value in the tourism space,” he stated.

Mr. Bartlett also emphasised that the Government is developing new strategies to ensure Jamaicans benefit more directly from the tourism industry’s value chain.

“We’re looking at a brand-new arrangement to make sure more Jamaicans can become inserted in the supply side of tourism, because that’s where the wealth is. We’re going to be helping communities to find ways of producing more and being more aligned with the consumption patterns of tourism,” the Minister stated.

The new TPDCo office, centrally located in Black River, is expected to facilitate key initiatives, including licensing, community tourism development, and continued support for south coast streetscape improvement projects.