Gov’t Reaffirms Commitment To Strengthening Emergency Shelter Infrastructure

The Government remains committed to investing in the improvement of emergency shelters.

This assurance comes from Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, who reaffirmed the Administration’s dedication to strengthening shelter facilities across the island.

“We’ll be [looking] over the next couple of years, starting next year, to improve on our shelters. I will not deny that some of our shelters might not meet the expectations of Jamaicans. Ninety per cent of our shelters are schools, which were not really built for that purpose,” he explained.

Minister McKenzie reassures, however, that the facilities currently in use remain safe and properly supervised.

He was speaking during a press briefing held on Monday (October 27) at the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC), located at the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) in Kingston, where he provided an update on developments related to Hurricane Melissa.

Meanwhile, Mr. McKenzie encouraged individuals who may need to temporarily relocate to emergency shelters to follow guidance from official sources and avoid being misled by misinformation.

“Almost every minute there is something out there in social media that has nothing to do with what is taking place. There are concerns that persons who genuinely want to go to shelters are being convinced by others that it makes no sense that they go [to the shelters]. Many people have been told that you are safer at home than in our shelters,” the Minister stated, and cautioned citizens against circulating or believing false information.

Mr. McKenzie also reiterated the Government’s commitment to supporting citizens impacted by the powerful category-five hurricane that made landfall in St. Elizabeth along Jamaica’s south coast on Tuesday (October 28).

“This Government is committed to working with every single Jamaican after the passage of Melissa to help to restore your way of life,” he affirmed.