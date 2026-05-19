Gov’t Reaffirms Commitment to Strengthening Early Childhood Sector

Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Hon. Rhoda Moy Crawford, has reaffirmed the Government’s firm commitment to strengthening Jamaica’s early childhood sector through increased investment, expanded infrastructure, and greater access to trained teachers.

Speaking during the opening ceremony for the Early Childhood Commission (ECC) seventh annual Professional Development Institute (PDI), held at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James on Monday (May 18), Ms. Crawford emphasised that the sector continues to receive significant attention because of its critical role in national development.

She noted that approximately $30.8 billion, representing 19.5 per cent of the Ministry’s recurrent budget of $196.7 billion, has been allocated to the early childhood sector, which serves children from birth to eight years old.

“This represents a foundational investment in Jamaica’s human capital pipeline, not a marginal allocation. It reflects a deliberate policy commitment to strengthening access, quality staffing, training, maintenance support and caregiver development across the sector,” the State Minister outlined.

Ms. Crawford further indicated that the Government is committed to ensuring that every institution registered with the ECC and holding a permit to operate has access to trained teachers, in accordance with the standards outlined in the Early Childhood Act.

She advised that 108 teachers have already been approved for the early childhood sector, noting that the Ministry is now awaiting details from the ECC to determine where additional staffing support is required.

The State Minister further outlined that approximately 81,000 learners in centrally led schools and in lower primary grades one to three are currently benefiting from the guidance of trained teachers.

“Therefore, more learners are now having access to a trained teacher in approximately 500 infant schools and our 766 primary-level institutions,” she pointed out.

Ms. Crawford also highlighted the role of private early-childhood institutions, noting that approximately 24,000 learners in fully private schools are likewise benefiting from exposure to trained teachers.

Additionally, she said the Ministry continues to provide approximately $10 million annually in professional development scholarships to assist untrained practitioners in upgrading their qualifications through programmes managed by the ECC.

Meanwhile, Ms. Crawford stated that despite the devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa, ongoing rebuilding efforts will create opportunities for further expansion within the early childhood sector.

“One good that will come from our rebuilding efforts is that for every one of our primary schools that has the space to accommodate infant departments, those will be constructed there,” she said.

Meanwhile, Ms. Crawford commended the ECC for its continued work in enhancing operational standards and strengthening the delivery of early-childhood education islandwide.

The four day conference, being held from May 18 to 21 under the theme ‘Making Rights Real, Reclaiming General Comment 7’, brings together educators, policymakers, development partners, and stakeholders to examine and strengthen children’s rights and development in the early years.

The ECC’s annual Professional Development Institute serves as one of the agency’s flagship training and engagement initiatives, designed to improve the quality of care, teaching, and administration within the early childhood sector.