Gov’t Reaffirms Commitment to Implementing Demerit Points System

Minister of Energy, Transport and Telecommunications, Hon. Daryl Vaz, says the Government remains committed to implementing the demerit points system.

The system was initially scheduled to take effect on October 1. However, following consultations with stakeholders, the Government has taken the decision to delay its implementation.

Providing an update on urgent transport portfolio matters on September 4, Mr. Vaz said that a Task Force, headed by State Minister in the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Hon. Marissa Dalrymple Philibert, was established in August to review the demerit points system.

The Task Force comprised representatives from key ministries and government agencies, the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), and industry stakeholders, including public transport associations.

Minister Vaz said the working group has been mandated to address the issues associated with the backlog of traffic tickets and find a practical, workable solution, while implementing a new system that will hold all road users accountable in a timely manner.

“Following a series of meetings and consultations with the Road Traffic Act Task Force and public passenger transport stakeholders, the Government has decided to review the October 1, 2026, implementation deadline for the Demerit Points System, extending the compliance period to facilitate more motorists being given the opportunity to pay their outstanding tickets in order to have a clean slate,” he stated.

Mr. Vaz noted that the holistic review is intended to enable the Government and stakeholders to carefully consider and address the recommendations emerging from the consultations, while ensuring that the necessary legislative and regulatory amendments, as well as public-awareness measures, are fully in place to support a smooth, orderly and effective transition to the new system.

“Let me be clear, this review does not mean that the Government is stepping back from its commitment to greater accountability and safer behaviour on our roads. The objective remains firmly the same – to reduce traffic violations, deter dangerous and repeat offenders, and ultimately save lives,” he underscored.

“I urge motorists to continue to regularise their outstanding violations and observe all Road Traffic Regulations under the [Road Traffic] Act. The carnage on our roads cannot be allowed to continue, and responsible road use must become the new standard,” the Minister further stressed.

Mr. Vaz advised that he is awaiting the final draft report and recommendations, which are expected to be submitted to the Ministry in September for immediate review, ahead of their submission to Cabinet for consideration and approval.

“I’m, therefore, making a national appeal to all motorists to disregard the noise, misinformation, misleading and disingenuous posts being circulated, especially on social media, and await the Government’s formal announcement on this matter,” he stated.

The Minister added that the persistently high and unacceptable number of road fatalities and serious crashes in recent years are directly linked to repeat traffic offenders who have accumulated hundreds of thousands of unpaid tickets without facing sanctions, including penalties for breaches of the demerit points provisions of the Road Traffic Act.

“This is non-negotiable and zero tolerance, going forward. Once again, I appeal for patience, while this process continues and a formal announcement is communicated on this urgent matter by the Government,” Mr. Vaz stated.