GOVT Pursuing Energy Equity

The Community Electrification Project is another decisive step by the Government in the unwavering pursuit of energy equity, says Minister of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport, Hon. Daryl Vaz.

“We are ensuring that no Jamaican is left behind as we strive towards universal energy access by 2030 as outlined in our National Development roadmap,” he noted.

The Minister was speaking at the official launch of the project at the Rhules Pen (Dampy) Playfield in Mineral Heights, Clarendon on Friday (May 9).

The Government is investing $1 billion in the initiative, which will connect over 20,000 households to the national electricity grid free of cost, providing them with legal, safe, and affordable access to pre‐paid electricity.

Beneficiaries will be identified through electrification fairs and sensitisation sessions administered by the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF), which is the implementing agency for the project.

The funds will go towards paying for house wiring and the Government Electrical Regulator (GER) inspection to regularise the electrical connections to the Jamaica Public Service (JPS) grid.

It will also support the prepaid metering solution and a one-time $4,000 credit for a six-month period to the beneficiaries.

It is estimated to cost an average of $160,000 to wire and connect a single home to the JPS system.

Noting that many households struggle to manage electricity consumption and payments, Minister Vaz said the Government, in partnership with JSIF and JPS, has introduced a modern prepaid system to enable persons to manage their energy use effectively.

Prepaid electricity allows persons to buy the amount of electricity they can afford, giving them complete control.

“This solution is efficient, user-friendly and empowering,” Minister Vaz said.

“You can look at your consumption, you can look at the time of your highest consumption and you can manage your light bill, but you have to pay attention,” he pointed out.

The launch included an electrification fair, where persons were able to access vital services from the Programme for Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH), National Insurance Scheme (NIS), Registrar General’s Department (RGD), Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA) and explore HEART/NSTA Trust training opportunities.