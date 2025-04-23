Gov’t Pursuing Development While Safeguarding the Environment – PM

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to responsible and sustainable development while protecting and preserving the environment.

He underscored that safeguarding the natural environment is fundamental, even as the Government undertakes measures to create economic opportunities for the continued growth and development of the country.

“Whenever we do development there is this tension in the society that somehow, development is not respectful and sensitive to the environment and I want to assure the stakeholders who are advocates for the environment that the Government is sensitive. We believe that you must never trade off your environmental assets at the altar of economic progress; that’s a fundamental belief of the Government.

“We also believe that with the… embrace of technology and understanding local customs and people, that we can usually find a happy equilibrium where we can be good stewards of the environment and at the same time secure economic benefits for our people,” he said.

The Prime Minister was addressing the recent ground-breaking and contract-signing ceremony for the Raintree Commercial Complex in Ferry Pen, St. Catherine.

The project forms part of the Caymanas Estate Development Area and is being spearheaded by the Urban Development Corporation (UDC).

Dr. Holness said the development takes into account the environmental and social realities of the space, noting that Caymanas Estate contains wetlands and forested areas of ecological significance.

“Accordingly, over 50 per cent of the overall master plan will be preserved in green spaces. Extensive environmental assessments, including flora and fauna studies and large-tree surveys, were conducted to mitigate any negative impacts. These measures have not only satisfied regulatory requirements, they reflect our national commitment to responsible and sustainable development,” he pointed out.

He added that critical infrastructure such as road, drainage and sewerage system will be part of the infrastructure work to be implemented at the Raintree Commercial Complex.

On the social side, the Prime Minister pointed out that 27 farmers who were cultivating lands at the location have been identified, consulted, and offered relocation to nearby zoned agricultural plots under a new licensing arrangement.

In addition, he informed that the UDC engaged the Social Development Commission (SDC) to conduct baseline economic surveys of nearby communities, particularly Caymanas Village and Ferry, which is home to nearly 230 residents.

He said that the UDC has taken deliberate steps to minimise displacement and disruption.

“We are moving into a new era of master planned development in Jamaica… . This is not development by chance; this is development by design. This project sets a new standard for how we build our future – thoughtful, responsible and with a clear vision for national progress,” Dr. Holness said.

Meanwhile, he warned that criminals will not be allowed to disrupt the development of the project.

“For those criminals listening, for those dons listening, for those who feel they have control over this area, try it and see…; play the fool and find out. I can’t be any clearer in my statement and I hope that you see the passion that I have,” he said.

He noted that the Government has made significant investment in the country’s national security apparatus.

“It took us nine years to get to this point… it took us nine years to put in zones of special operations, deployment of the states of public emergency, and while that was happening, we were investing in the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), maximising equipment and capability and training.

“We started to invest heavily in the police, changing their vehicles, changing their telecommunications, changing their training and doctrine and leadership, investing in their investigative capabilities and intelligence gathering.

The JCF (Jamaica Constabulary Force) today is not the same as the JCF 10 years ago… so, those criminals who think they are operating in the same space they are mistaken,” the Prime Minister declared.