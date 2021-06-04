Gov’t Pumps $10 Million Into Scholarships For West Kingston Students

The Government will be investing $10 million in the provision of new scholarships for outstanding students from the West Kingston constituency under the Edward Seaga Scholarship Awards (ESSA).

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development and Member of Parliament for the area, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, made the announcement during a ceremony for the renaming of Denham Town Primary School and Denham Town Infant School in honour of the late former Prime Minister, in the community on Thursday (June 3).

The scholarship programme was launched by the West Kingston constituency in 2019 with $3 million from the Government, in recognition of Mr. Seaga’s tremendous contribution to the development of the area and the wider Jamaica.

Scholars who have already benefited from the programme include outstanding performers in the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC), Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE), Primary Exit Profile (PEP), and a student who is pursuing a level-three early-childhood course at the HEART/NSTA Trust, which Mr. Seaga founded in 1982.

They are expected to maintain a B average yearly, uphold good conduct and participate in community activities across the constituency.

Meanwhile, Denham Town Primary and Denham Town Infant were renamed Edward Seaga Primary School and Edward Seaga Infant School, respectively.

Minister McKenzie said that the honour is fitting, as “in West Kingston more than 100,000 children have benefited directly or indirectly from Mr. Seaga’s effort to improve education in Jamaica”.

Mr. Seaga, who was the country’s fifth Prime Minister, serving from November 1980 to February 1989, passed away on May 28 on his 89th birthday.

He served as Member of Parliament for West Kingston from 1962 until his retirement from active politics in 2005.