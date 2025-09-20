Gov’t Prioritizes Inclusion of Youth and Women in Agro-park Initiative

The Government is taking deliberate steps to ensure that women and young people play a central role in Jamaica’s agricultural transformation, says Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Floyd Green.

Speaking at the opening of the inaugural Jamaica Agri-Business Investment Forum (JAIF) 2025, held at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James on Friday (September 19), Mr. Green said a quarter of all new agro-park lands will be specially allocated to these groups.

“In all of those agro-parks, we’re going to make special accommodation for youth and for women. So, 25 per cent of all of those lands are especially earmarked for women, and for young people to access on special terms,” the Minister said.

He added that the Government will also reduce lease rates to make it easier for new entrepreneurs to establish thriving enterprises.

Mr. Green emphasised that the investments being made in irrigation, storage facilities, and processing plants, are designed to create a strong foundation for the sector’s long-term growth.

“Now is the time to invest. This is not a moment to hesitate. The government is here to reduce the cost of your investment, so that you can maximize your profitability,” he said.

Mr. Green noted that despite setbacks caused by natural disasters in 2024, the sector continues to recover and demonstrate resilience.

The three-day JAIF 2025 was staged under the theme, ‘Sustainable Agri-Business: Global Reach, Local Impact.’

It attracted more than 500 local and international participants, including investors, stakeholders, and policymakers, to explore opportunities for growth, innovation, and competitiveness in Jamaica’s agricultural sector.

The Minister said one of the key outcomes of the forum was to provide participants with concrete opportunities.

“One of the most important things for me was that people who come to this event would be able to leave with a practical guide that shows you structured, investment-ready opportunities across crops, livestock, fisheries, and resources,” Mr. Green said.