Gov’t Prioritising Safety and Protocol in Montego Bay Perimeter Road Works

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Infrastructure Development with Responsibility for Works, Hon. Robert Morgan, says the Government is prioritising safety and adherence to proper procedures as work progresses on the Montego Bay Perimeter Road project in St. James.

Minister Morgan, who toured sections of the project on Wednesday (October 15), informed journalists that while there are plans to open portions of the roadway prior to full completion, this will only proceed once all safety protocols have been thoroughly implemented.

“There are plans to open sections of the highway when we have put on the wearing course (top layer of a road pavement structure); but those plans have to be [guided] by the safety of motorists. It is an active construction site. So you wouldn’t want to open the road too early and put persons’ lives at risk,” he explained.

The Minister added that, “when we feel that we are putting in the necessary safety measures and the paving has been done in a particular way, we will definitely announce that we are opening a section of the road to the motoring public”.

Mr. Morgan noted that the installation of railings and other safety features is currently under way to safeguard motorists.

Addressing questions on land acquisition challenges, the Minister acknowledged that while the process has been complex, the majority of issues have now been resolved.

“For every one of these major projects where you are disturbing decades-old land, you are going to have challenges in terms of how people view the value of their land. Some persons do not want to give up their land, no matter how much money you offer them,” he explained.

“We have to go through a rigorous process, because land tenure is a very well-debated aspect of the law, and we have to adhere to those principles. The challenge has not been the availability of money to pay for the land, but ensuring that the Government doesn’t end up in court and that landowners are satisfied with the outcome,” Mr. Morgan added.

The Minister noted that only a few parcels remain in dispute, stating, ‘Most of the issues have been resolved.”

“There are very few, about six parcels on the Long Hill side, that are challenging, and we are working through those,” he further informed.

Minister Morgan assured that the Government’s approach to the Montego Bay Perimeter Road project is grounded in fairness and due process.

“We do not want to use compulsory acquisition, unless it is a last resort. We want to ensure that both the developer and the landowners are happy with the outcome,” he said.