Gov’t Prioritising Aviation As Tourism Growth Driver

The Government is prioritising aviation as a key driver of tourism growth.

Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, announced plans to expand the air transport infrastructure and strengthen connectivity across Jamaica as part of the broader Tourism 3.0 strategy.

He outlined the approach while addressing stakeholders in Treasure Beach, St. Elizabeth, on Friday (April 24), during the second day of the South Coast Confidence Tour.

On the south coast, the Minister highlighted Vernamfield as the centerpiece of the Government’s aviation ambitions.

The plan extends beyond upgrading the airstrip, envisioning a full aviation ecosystem built around Vernamfield, with the National Reconstruction and Resilience Authority (NaRRA) spearheading its development.

NaRRA is the State agency established to manage post-disaster reconstruction and resilience building.

Mr. Bartlett has positioned Vernamfield at the heart of Jamaica’s tourism infrastructure drive.

“There is also the Lionel Densham Aerodrome in St. Elizabeth, because I know that it is a matter of local interest. I certainly have been inspired by my conversation with Jack Sprat Restaurant owner and hotelier, Jason Henzell, about the potential for it,” Mr. Bartlett outlined.

He noted that Mr. Henzell provided him with data on the aerodrome and assured, “I’ll definitely move that forward.”

Mr. Bartlett further indicated that he along with Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining and Member of Parliament for St. Elizabeth South Western, Hon. Floyd Green, will help to channel that.

“Aviation is at the heart of tourism. Some 97 per cent of the transport of the world is by air. So aviation is critical to us,” he further stated.

Mr. Bartlett explained that enhanced aviation infrastructure would significantly cut travel times between key points across the island.

According to the Minister, the goal is to establish a system where visitors can travel from major entry points to tourism hotspots, “within an hour to an hour and a half,” offering a level of convenience comparable to other international destinations and thereby strengthening Jamaica’s appeal.

Mr. Bartlett emphasised that NaRRA’s role will be central to the process, as it is expected to design and implement the infrastructure required to realise this vision.

This encompasses, not only aviation facilities, but also the wider network required to ensure seamless movement across the island.

The two-day tour, which included stops at Jakes Hotel, Lashings, and the Lovers’ Leap attraction, was designed to assess the south coast’s state of recovery and investment readiness, six months after Hurricane Melissa.