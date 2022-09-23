Gov’t Prepared for Tropical Depression

The Government and its agencies are prepared for any impact from the Tropical Depression, which is forecast to affect the island by mid-day on Saturday, September 24.
Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, the Hon. Desmond McKenzie, said that the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) began operating on a 24-hour basis effective Friday (September 23), and all 900 shelters and shelter managers across the island are on standby.
“We have not yet declared any alerts in terms of our shelters…but once we have been given the indication that we need to move to a different level, then we will make those announcements,” he said.
Minister McKenzie was speaking at the handover of an apartment complex as part of the Government of Jamaica’s social housing initiative, at Fourth Street, Belrock in Kingston on Friday.
The Meteorological Service of Jamaica (MET Service) said that the island is under Tropical Storm Watch.
This means that the island could experience tropical storm conditions within 48 hours, with an increase in showers and gusty winds.
Minister McKenzie advised residents and motorists not to attempt to cross flood-prone areas. “We have seen where persons try to do it and have lost their lives… let us take caution in what we are doing,” he urged.
The Minister said that transportation arrangements are also available for residents living in communities that are prone to flooding.
“I am urging [the residents], when the transportation comes, to make sure you use it because we are not prepared to put the lives of our first respondents at risk…whatever you lose, once your life is spared, you can work to regain it,” he pointed out.
Provisions to transport homeless people to their designated shelters across the island have also been made.
“The Government is making sure that everyone is protected. I ask that we pray earnestly that whatever may come, may not affect us in any way that will dislocate the operations of the country,” he said.