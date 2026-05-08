Gov’t Modernises IP Laws to Protect Stakeholders and Boost ‘Brand Jamaica’

Government’s modernisation of Jamaica’s Intellectual Property (IP) framework is designed to safeguard the creative works and innovations of local entrepreneurs while strengthening ‘Brand Jamaica’ globally.

This was highlighted by State Minister in the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Hon. Delano Seiveright.

Addressing the recent Jamaica Intellectual Property Office (JIPO) IP and Sports Symposium and Showcase at the University of Technology, Jamaica (UTech), in St. Andrew, Mr. Seiveright noted that recent reforms include the Patents and Designs Act as well as strengthened trademark protections.

“[These] are helping Jamaica align with global standards and giving our people better pathways to protect their ideas, both locally and internationally,” he said.

Mr. Seiveright further noted that, through international systems such as the Madrid Protocol for trademarks, Jamaican businesses now have more robust mechanisms to protect their brands across multiple countries with greater efficiency.

Against this background, he is urging micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) to register with JIPO to safeguard their IP.

“This is especially important… [as] MSMEs remain one of the strongest engines of our economy. A young entrepreneur designing premium sportswear, a videographer building a sports content platform, a developer creating the next sports analytics app, a local manufacturer producing fan merchandise, a fitness innovator creating wearable performance tools, a young woman building a wellness brand around sport and fitness – all of them are participating in the sports economy… and all of them depend on owning and protecting their intellectual property,” the State Minister explained.

Emphasising the importance of registering their businesses and products with JIPO, Mr. Seiveright stressed that in a global economy, local talent must be afforded global protection.

“We must protect Brand Jamaica… our athletes, our creatives, our entrepreneurs, our innovations, our sporting excellence, our national identity itself. Because if we do not protect it, someone else will profit from it.

“That is why intellectual property must be seen as national economic infrastructure… just like ports, just like logistics, just like broadband, because ideas are now among the most valuable assets in the global economy. Jamaica has no shortage of ideas, we have no shortage of talent. What we need is stronger systems of ownership. This is especially important for young people,” he said.

The State Minister is encouraging young Jamaicans to view entrepreneurship as a pathway to wealth creation, while reminding them to safeguard their intellectual property by registering with JIPO.

“The world has changed. The traditional model of one job, one income, and one career path is no longer enough for many. Young Jamaicans must think entrepreneurship, they must think ownership, they must think innovation, they must think multiple streams of income, they must think globally, and they must understand that intellectual property is central to that future,” Mr. Seiveright emphasised.

He added, “Your idea must not only be created; it must be protected, valued, commercialised, and scaled. That is how nations grow, and that is how people build real, lasting wealth.”

Mr. Seiveright further stressed that the export of talent is not confined to physical products.

“We must ensure our young entrepreneurs understand that the next great Jamaican export may not be a physical product; it may be a digital idea, a sports platform, a creative innovation, or a protected brand,” he stated.