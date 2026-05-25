Gov’t Making IP A Strategic Economic Asset – Minister Hill

Industry, Investment and Commerce Minister, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill, says the Government is strengthening measures to safeguard and monetise Jamaica’s creativity and innovations as part of a larger objective to make intellectual property (IP) a strategic economic asset.

“We commit to using every instrument and using every partnership, every framework available to us to build an IP ecosystem that is worthy of leading in the region and [further] afield,” he said.

“I invite all stakeholders to join in this noble national effort to cement our sustained economic independence to use our registered IP to help build our economic independence,” he added.

The Minister was addressing the closing reception for the recent official visit of Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), Daren Tang, at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston.

He urged creatives, artisans and micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) to protect their ideas, talents, and brands, so they can earn from them locally and internationally.

“If you have a brand, protect it. If you have a design, register it, if you have a song, recipe, a formula, a process, protect it.

“You cannot export what you have not secured, license what you have not registered, or [export] intellectual property you do not legally own… . This is very important. The tools are here, the frameworks are being strengthened, and the international partnerships are deepening,” he pointed out.

Senator Hill said that Mr. Tang’s visit, the first by a WIPO Director General to Jamaica in 24 years, demonstrates the growing importance of Jamaica within the IP landscape and reflects the strength of the partnership between the country and the organisation.

It also sends a strong signal that “creativity, innovation, and ideas are no longer peripheral to economic growth but central to prosperity, competitiveness and national advancement in the 21st century,” he said.