Gov’t Making Health Centres Climate Resilient

Health and Wellness Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, says the Ministry is on a drive to enhance the climate resilience of healthcare facilities islandwide.

He noted that, already, nearly 20 health centres have been transformed into climate-smart facilities, incorporating features such as water storage systems, solar panels, backup generators and temperature control mechanisms.

“These smart facilities are the benchmarks by which we will proceed to spend on [all] our health centres across Jamaica,” Dr. Tufton said.

He was addressing an Adopt-a-Clinic ceremony at the Sandy Bay Health Centre in Hanover on November 15.

Philanthropists, James and Manuela Goren, have committed $3 million in support to the clinic through their Stella and Dolphi Goren Foundation, covering the period 2023-2026.

Dr. Tufton said the Government is committed to transforming health centres to meet modern standards.

These include providing renewable energy solutions, and improved water management systems and methods to ensure structural durability during natural disasters.

Dr. Tufton said the upgrades are not just about improving the infrastructure, but creating healing environments that provide therapeutic experiences from the moment patients enter the facilities.

“I tell people every day that therapy doesn’t start when you get the medication, it starts when you walk through the gate,” he pointed out.

“Rain or shine, flood, earthquake, health centres must stand up strong and be in a position where they provide the service to the community,” Dr. Tufton added.

The Adopt-a-Clinic Programme is intended to proactively leverage the support of the Jamaican private sector and the Diaspora to play a more critical role in improving the primary healthcare system.

Funds provided go towards minor infrastructure upgrade/expansion, maintenance/repairs, or acquisition of clinical, dental and office equipment and furniture.

The initiative has garnered over $200 million in funding since its inception in 2017, with Sandy Bay Health Centre becoming the 50th facility adopted.