Gov’t Looking to Use Concrete for Low Use Roads

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says the Government is exploring the possibility of using concrete in the construction of low use community roads islandwide.

He made the disclosure during the official handover of a concrete road at Bay Farm Villa Close in St. Andrew West Central on Thursday (November 21).

The work was undertaken in partnership with Caribbean Cement Company Limited and parent company, Cemex.

Dr. Holness noted that Jamaica has not pursued the option of using concrete for road infrastructure because construction of asphalt roads is more economical.

“Given the number of roads that we have… it would be prohibitive to cover a number of these roads if we were to replace asphalt with concrete,” he said.

The Prime Minister, nonetheless, pointed out that there are opportunities to utilise the concrete solution in the low use areas “that do not require the thickness of the concrete, the steel reinforcement, the control of water, and the necessary application of friction to the surface, which all tend to increase cost.”

The move, he noted, would significantly improve the road infrastructure in areas that have been neglected for decades.

“So, I would like to say that our policy is evolving,” Dr. Holness said, pointing out that the partnership with Cemex and Carib Cement is to have the opportunity to test the concrete products.

“To deploy a concrete solution in a horseshoe like this (Bay Farm Villa Close) is far different from employing the concrete solution on the main road that passes here,” he explained.

“In the years to come, you are going to see a greater deployment of concrete, particularly on community roads, maybe parish council (municipal corporation) roads, in situations like this. So it is not going to be only the application of asphalt, but we will be using other solutions as well to treat with the problem,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister urged the residents to play their part in ensuring that the upgraded infrastructure is maintained.

“I’m also throwing out a challenge to… make the investment in the public space,” Dr. Holness said.

He noted that an area has been identified for a park within the community. Two concrete benches have been put in and a tree was planted during the handover ceremony.

“We want to encourage the planting of trees. Some land space has been left and it is now for the residents to put in trees that can last and survive the harsh and sunny environment,” Prime Minister Holness said.

Following the ceremony, Dr. Holness toured sections of Binns Road and Headley Avenue within the St. Andrew West Central constituency.