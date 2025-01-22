Gov’t Looking To Repair and Reopen Ocho Rios Port Main Terminal By September

The Government is making every effort to have the main terminal at the Ocho Rios Port in St. Ann, which was closed after sustaining damage last year, reopened by the start of the next cruise season in September 2025.

This is, according to Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, to prevent any rescheduling of vessel itineraries.

He made the disclosure during a statement to the House of Representatives on Tuesday (January 21).

On February 6, 2024, a severe and unusual weather event caused a cruise ship to repeatedly slam against the Ocho Rios Port’s main pier, Berth 2, resulting in significant infrastructural damage.

Dr. Holness informed that a detailed damage assessment indicated that two of the three breasting dolphins required repairs, while the third needed reconstruction.

“To be clear, a breasting dolphin is the concrete structure along a pier which supports the load of the vessel moored,” he explained.

The Prime Minister said in May 2024, the Port Authority of Jamaica (PAJ) presented Cabinet with the range of issues arising from the damage and recommended solutions, cost estimates and timeline for repairs.

He said based on the urgency, Cabinet approved the berth’s restoration at a cost of US$20 million, utilising emergency procurement procedures.

This costing included the consultant’s fee to design the requisite structures to rehabilitate Berth 2, construction works and the engineering concept designs and technical data to facilitate a design-build tender for a new pier.

Dr. Holness informed that two engineering consultants were engaged to evaluate the damage and offer suitable recommendations.

“Following a review of the technical reports submitted by the two consultants, the Government awarded the contract for the design and engineering of the structures in the sum of $95,700,700 to Harbourside Engineering Consultants (HEC) to undertake the necessary works to design the structures required for the rehabilitation of Berth 2 at the Ocho Rios Cruise Ship Terminal,” he stated.

Additionally, Harbourside was contracted to design a new pier to accommodate the largest vessel now in the cruise industry.

“This will ensure the continued viability of the Ocho Rios Cruise Terminal in the future,” Dr. Holness said.

The Prime Minister told the Lower House that the PAJ adopted the consultant’s recommendations in relation to the immediate repair of Berth 2, as this option was deemed the most economically viable to sustain operations in Ocho Rios.

This approach, he said, provided the least construction cost, the shortest lead time for critical equipment such as piles, and the shortest downtime of the berthing facility.

“The contract with HEC commenced on June 24, 2024 [and] the designs have been completed for the damaged berth. Additionally, a second contract in the sum of US$909,130 was also awarded to Harbourside Geotechnical Consultants, a sister company to HEC, to collect the technical data for the project. This was also completed,” Dr. Holness indicated.

In an effort to expedite the works, the PAJ took the decision to implement the repairs in two distinct packages.

The Prime Minister said this was to ensure that demolition and other less critical components could be executed while the longer lead time issues were being addressed.

He also informed that rehabilitation work commenced in December 2024 with the award of contract number one, with a projected end date of May 2025.

Following completion of the approvals process, it is estimated that contract number two will be awarded by the first week of February 2025, with work slated for completion in July 2025.

Meanwhile, Dr. Holness said the contractor is fully aware of the critical timelines and urgency associated with restoring the facility on time.

“The contractor has been tasked with extending working hours along with other mechanisms, such as early procurement of piles and fenders, to fast-track the implementation process to achieve/meet the established completion dates,” he stated.

“In light of the current circumstances, every effort is being made to retain as many of the scheduled cruise calls in Ocho Rios as possible, as many individuals depend on the cruise industry. Vessels originally scheduled to berth at the main terminal have been redirected to the Reynolds Terminal, where feasible. In instances where this is not possible, these vessels have been rescheduled to berth in Falmouth or Montego Bay,” Dr. Holness added.

The Prime Minister further stated that while the damage to the main pier has undoubtedly had a significant impact on the livelihoods of craft vendors, taxi drivers and other traders, “it is noteworthy that the impact has been somewhat mitigated by the Government’s foresight in developing cruise berthing facilities at the Reynolds Pier in 2018”.

“Jamaica has not lost any vessel scheduled to dock at the island’s berths, as they have been accommodated either at Reynolds or in Falmouth or Montego Bay. The Government will continue to invest in the development of our ports, recognising that the economic benefits they bring are vital, not only to our economy but also to the growth and sustainability of our tourism product,” Dr. Holness stated.