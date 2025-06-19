GOV’T Looking to Fast-track Implementation of Electronic Court System

The Government is looking to fast-track implementation of the Integrated Electronic Case Management System (IECMS) – a paperless, electronic court process – as part of the ongoing modernisation and digitisation of Jamaica’s justice system.

“Within the next year or two, I hope courts will operate electronically, reducing congestion and making justice more efficient. We are also working on a national ID system to streamline access to services and improve security,” Justice Minister, Hon. Delroy Chuck, said.

He was speaking during a Justices of the Peace (JPs) sensitisation session at the Iberostar Hotel in Lilliput, St. James, on Wednesday (June 18).

Mr. Chuck said ongoing modernisation of the justice system is playing a pivotal role in improving the efficiency of parish courts across the island.

He noted that significant progress has been made in clearing case backlogs, pointing out that these have now virtually disappeared.

“Our courts are in the best shape they have ever been in. We’ve invested heavily in infrastructure, modernised courtrooms, and upgraded technology to ensure swift and fair justice. Judges now receive the highest salaries in the Caribbean, which helps retain top talent and enhances the quality of judicial decisions,” he stated.

The Minister emphasised that these advancements form part of a broader effort to strengthen the judiciary and ensure that justice is not only accessible but also delivered in a timely manner.

“There were many challenges but we have made remarkable progress. Our justice system now has a more professional feel. We are committed to ensuring they are equipped and more efficient to serve the needs of our citizens,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mr. Chuck emphasised the importance of collective responsibility in advancing national development and building a better Jamaica for all citizens.

“Every Jamaican has a role to play in creating a safer, fairer society. We must all contribute, whether by providing accurate information, supporting restorative justice initiatives, or simply caring for one another,” he stated.

The Minister also highlighted the Government’s commitment to improving access to justice, noting that citizens who are unable to afford legal representation can now receive assistance through the Legal Aid Council.

“We have extended mobile legal units that bring services directly into communities, including facilities for persons with disabilities. Our aim is to ensure no Jamaican is left without access to justice,” Mr. Chuck said.