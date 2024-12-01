Gov’t Launches ‘Jamaica Just Transition’ Project

The Government has launched a groundbreaking project aimed at addressing climate change by creating sustainable jobs, safeguarding workers’ rights, and fostering fair and inclusive growth.

The ‘Jamaica Just Transition: Embedding Climate Justice in Regional Policy Framework’ project is an important step towards climate justice and sustainable development.

The two-year initiative, which was unveiled during the Ministry of Labour and Social Security’s Regional Labour Talk Roadshow in St. Ann on Wednesday (November 27), brings together the International Labour Organization (ILO) and local stakeholders to foster collaboration and implement policies to infuse climate action with decent work principles in Jamaica, advancing social justice and sustainable economic development goals.

At its core, the Just Transition concept aims to address the societal and economic challenges that arise from shifting towards a greener, more sustainable economy.

The initiative focuses on ensuring that workers, communities and industries most affected by the transition to low-carbon practices are not left behind. This includes providing social protection, improving workers’ rights, creating policies that meet global standards, developing a roadmap for integrating climate action, and more.

It envisages that by 2026, Just Transition measures are integrated into Jamaica’s national climate change policy frameworks, including its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., explained that Just Transition is about fairness, equity, and deliberately advancing protection and balance in the evolving world of work.

“We will take steps to support the best practices and support the work conditions that allow for us to not only have the best output and productivity but to protect this planet,” he said.

“So, this project that we launched here today is for every single Jamaican. Every student, parent, government worker, minister, whether it is a minister of government or a minister in church. All of us have to be involved and have to understand our role and responsibility in achieving these goals,” he added.

Mr. Charles said the success of the project will incorporate collaboration, particularly with international partners like the ILO, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and other regional stakeholders across the Caribbean.

For his part, Minister of State in the Ministry, Dr. the Hon. Norman Dunn, underscored the importance of collaboration in achieving sustainable economic growth while taking meaningful climate action.

He called for collective effort to prepare the Jamaican workforce for future challenges and to create a resilient and equitable society for generations to come.

In the meantime, Director of the ILO’s Decent Work Caribbean Team, Dr. Joni Musabayana, pointed out the urgent needed for integrated economic and climate strategies, particularly for small island developing states like Jamaica.

He noted that Jamaica’s ranking of 47 out of 191 countries on the 2023 Inform Risk Index, which measures the risk of States to humanitarian crises and disasters, “is a stark reminder of the environmental challenges faced, not only by yourselves but. indeed, all small island developing States”.

“This demonstrates the urgent need for integrated economic climate strategies that protect our people, our workforce and our future,” Dr. Musabayana added.

The event also saw pinning ceremony for the Jamaica Just Transition project’s steering committee, which will be responsible for monitoring the project objectives for the next two years.

The Ministry also hosted a job fair on Thursday (November 28), bringing together hundreds of jobseekers in St. Ann.

It followed a similar event held in Montego Bay, St. James, in September with the intent of providing Jamaicans with employment opportunities.