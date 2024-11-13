Gov’t Launches Insurance Plan For Entertainers And Creatives

More than 4,400 of the island’s entertainers and creatives have been given access to life insurance.

This, following the official launch of the Jamaica Entertainers and Creatives Insurance Plan (JECIP).

The contract signing for the new insurance plan was held on Tuesday (November 12) at the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport in Kingston.

The initiative, which was spearheaded by Portfolio Minister, Hon. Olivia Grange, is available to all entertainers and creatives who are listed on the National Registry of Entertainment and Creative Industries Practitioners (E-Registry).

Guardian Life Insurance Group will be administering the plan, which covers registered persons, aged six to 75, with the option to extend to age 99.

The coverage is free for all registered entertainers and creatives, which means no monthly contributions are required.

Speaking during the contract signing, Minister Grange implored entertainers and creatives to take advantage of the opportunity.

“We are working so that the situation we faced in 2017/2018 will not be repeated. I must tell you, in that year, 19 entertainers died, 70 per cent of whom died without adequate insurance coverage to provide funding for suitable funeral arrangements. This was particularly embarrassing, because many of these entertainment and cultural practitioners have served and given so much to our country,” she said.

“I don’t like to see us having to pass the hat around to bury anybody, and so it is important that you take this very, very seriously,” Ms. Grange emphasised.

Earlier this year, the Ministry’s Entertainment Division completed a small random survey of 142 persons on the registry, which revealed that most respondents had an interest in participating in group life insurance. However, 63 per cent said they were unable to afford health insurance.

With that said, the Minister emphasised that the Group Life Insurance Plan is non-contributory.

“Phase two of the programme will be up and running in January. We’re launching life now, in November, and come January 2025, the group health insurance will be up and running,” she further informed.

Ms. Grange explained that the coverage will be comprehensive, incorporating hospitalisation, surgery, accidents, maternity, major medical, and overseas emergency medical care for those who may be touring.

The Minister also urged participants to identify beneficiaries, so their estate can be properly taken care of.

Meanwhile, Guardian’s Group Head of Life, Health and Pensions, Eric Hosin, said “we are very pleased to be a part of this, because we know how important it is that you take care of your families.”

“It’s not just you who feel the pain, it is your family members that will be feeling more pain. So those who are your dependents would be very happy to know that you have this in place for them, for their benefit and for you, in case of an accident,” he said.

Meanwhile, Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Dione Jennings, who was also present at the contract signing, said “the Ministry… joins with the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport in a united mission to ensure that every Jamaican has access to the social protection they deserve, and no one is left behind.”

“As a Ministry, we recognise the tangible legacy that you continue to leave with us, and we want to ensure that this legacy will be for the building up of Jamaica,” she said.

Entertainers and creatives who would like to be a part of the plan are encouraged to get registered online or at the Entertainment Ministry’s offices.