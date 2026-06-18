Gov’t Invites Diaspora Support for Creative Economy

The Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport is encouraging Jamaicans overseas to partner in efforts to bridge the $5 billion financing gap that continues to challenge the growth of the country’s creative sector.

This comes as the Government moves to establish a new funding mechanism – the Jamaica Entertainment and Cultural Development Foundation – designed to unlock investment and expand opportunities for local creatives.

The call was made by Portfolio Minister, Hon. Olivia Grange, who delivered a video message during the 11th Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in Rose Hall, St. James, on Wednesday (June 17).

She urged members of the diaspora to support the proposed Foundation, which is being positioned to finance creative projects, preserve Jamaica’s cultural heritage, and strengthen institutions within the sector.

“This will address the $5-billion financing gap identified in the 2025 Blue Dot Culture and Creative Industry (CCI) Survey Report that prevents 88 per cent of our creative practitioners from accessing the capital they need to scale their work and grow the creative economy at the speed that our talent creates,” Ms. Grange explained.

The Foundation represents one of three transformative pillars being advanced under the proposed National Policy for Culture, Entertainment and the Creative Economy, and will be established through the forthcoming Entertainment, Culture and Creative Economy Act.

“So, I call on the diaspora to build stronger to the next level with us by investing in the Jamaica Entertainment and Cultural Development Foundation. My vision is that the Foundation will accept diaspora investment through structured vehicles, cultural bonds, impact investment instruments, and co-financing arrangements,” the Minister stated.

In addition to the proposed Foundation, Ms. Grange outlined plans for establishing the Institute for Cultural Practitioners, Innovators, Entertainers, and Creatives, which will serve as another key pillar of the policy framework.

She noted that the Institute is expected to serve as a centre of excellence dedicated to training, innovation, and professional development across the creative industries.

It will offer flexible learning opportunities, including micro credential programmes that enable practitioners to upgrade their skills while continuing their careers.

“This is an important initiative which members of the diaspora can support through their expertise… through your mentorship and your networks. We welcome your engagement as lecturers, as well as curriculum advisors and industry partners,” Ms. Grange stated.

She added that the third pillar is the proposed Entertainment, Culture and Creative Economy Act itself, a landmark piece of legislation aimed at formally recognising and strengthening Jamaica’s creative industries.

Minister Grange indicated that the legislation is expected to establish systems to measure and monitor the sector’s economic contribution, enhance protections for creative practitioners, streamline government engagement with industry stakeholders, and foster greater collaboration with the private sector.