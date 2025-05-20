Gov’t Invests $5b to Expand Technology Access Across Jamaica

The Government, through agencies such as eLearning Jamaica Company Limited and the Universal Service Fund, has invested $5 billion over the past four years to provide Jamaicans with improved access to technology.

Minister of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport, Hon. Daryl Vaz, made the announcement during his contribution to the 2025/26 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (May 20).

He informed that during fiscal year 2024/25, eLearning Jamaica provided more than 11,000 laptop and customised desktop computers for special needs students as well as 1,100 projectors valued $874 million.

Additionally, Mr. Vaz said the entity continued the delivery of 800 interactive panels to more than 700 institutions.

The Minister also advised the House that eLearning Jamaica procured 400 charging carts, valued $73 million, for distribution to educational institutions to enhance device accessibility and mobility.

He further indicated that the agency provided 2,700 teachers with laptops, under the ‘Own Your Own Device’ Programme, bringing the total number of beneficiaries to approximately 26,000 educators at a cost of $2.3 billion.

“Through eLearning Jamaica, the Jamaica Library Service received 400 laptops valued $24 million to be used as part of the digitisation of libraries islandwide. The Early Childhood Commission was [also] provided with 40 laptops, valued $2.4 million, to enhance service delivery to their stakeholders,” Mr. Vaz said.

In addition, 200 laptops valued $12 million were provided to lecturers at the University of Technology, Jamaica, for research and course delivery, and more than 300 devices valued $18 million were distributed to Holy Trinity and Newell High Schools to improve literacy and numeracy for grade-seven students.

Meanwhile, 50 devices valued $2 million were also donated to the Women’s Crisis Centre to help teen mothers to continue their education.