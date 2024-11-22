Gov’t Investing in Human Capital Development to Drive Growth

The Government will be focusing on human capital development as part of a comprehensive strategy aimed at transitioning Jamaica towards robust and inclusive economic growth.

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, made the announcement in a landmark address titled: ‘The Next Chapter: Pivot to Inclusive Growth’, which was delivered at the Office of the Prime Minister on Tuesday (November 19).

Dr. Holness said approximately 60 per cent of the workforce currently has no formal training.

“This shortage of skilled labour is now a binding constraint on our growth. To overcome this, we will invest heavily in preparing our people for the opportunities of tomorrow,” he said.

To this end, the Prime Minister informed that the Government will be strengthening technical and vocational education and training (TVET) programmes, and investing in upskilling and reskilling the workforce to prepare Jamaicans for high-value, high-wage jobs.

“We are currently working on the establishment of the Jamaica Institute of Technology, in partnership with the Government of India’s National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology,” Dr. Holness said.

“We have already removed all tuition and administrative fees for HEART/NSTA courses up to Level 4 (Associate Degree), and removed the guarantor requirement for student loans. We have also implemented the Learning and Investment for Transformation (LIFT) Programme, and we are about to launch the Community Action for Rewarding Engagement (CARE) Programme for unattached youth,” he pointed out.

The Government has also consolidated the skills portfolio, merging HEART/ NSTA Trust with education, to help drive the focus on human capital development and better integrate technical and vocational skills training into the education system.

The HEART/NSTA’s Skills On-Demand app, which will be launched soon, is a digital platform designed to connect certified, skilled professionals with individuals and businesses needing their services.

“This app is the latest development in a series of initiatives to ensure Jamaicans have an efficient and seamless solution for accessing reliable technical workmen,” Dr. Holness said.