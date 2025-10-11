Gov’t Implementing Initiatives to Strengthen the Cadre of Cybersecurity Personnel

The Government is implementing several initiatives to strengthen the cadre of highly skilled cybersecurity professionals and build a resilient, future ready cybersecurity workforce.

Minister of State in the Ministry of National Security and Peace, Hon. Juliet Cuthbert Flynn outlined some of the initiatives being undertaken during an award ceremony for the SheSecures Jamaica Cybersecurity Competition at the University of the West Indies, Regional headquarters in Mona, Kingston on October 10.

“Recognizing that cybersecurity capacity must also be reinforced within the professional sphere, the Ministry will be facilitating specialized training and certification from the SANS Institute for law enforcement officers,” she said.

She informed that the training will enhance their technical competences in areas such as cybercrime investigations and digital forensics.

The State Minister pointed out that in addition to the SheSecures Cybersecurity Initiative, the Government continues to expand pathways for training and certification.

She said the recently launched Jamaica Cyber Youth Empowerment Academy in collaboration with the Organization of American States (OAS) offers young people access to internationally recognized credentials.

“To further strengthen public awareness, the Ministry of National Security and Peace also launched its first set of community engagements under the Ministry’s CyberSmart Project, promoting safer digital practices among citizens,” Mrs. Cuthbert Flynn informed.

She said the next phase will expand into schools with targeted campaigns next year.

The State Minister noted that these investments reflect the Government’s commitment to building a strong, skilled and sustainable cybersecurity workforce.

“By empowering our people with the right knowledge and tools, we are ensuring that Jamaica not only keeps pace with global trends, but continues to lead by example in the region,” she stated.

She pointed out that the Cybersecurity Economics for Emerging Markets report revealed that the Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) region now have the fastest growing number of reported cyber incidents in the world, recording an average annual increase of about 25 percent between 2014 and 2023.

“In Jamaica, our own digital transformation has accelerated in recent years from the modernization of government services to the expansion of online banking and telecommunications services. Yet, with every technological advancement comes increased vulnerability. The Government understands that investment in people is just as critical as investment in technology,” she said.

She added that even with the most advanced systems and security infrastructure, none of it matters without skilled professionals.

“Human talent is the backbone of cybersecurity, every analyst trained, every student inspired, every professional empowered strengthens our national resilience,” she said.

The SheSecures competition was held virtually from September 12 to 14.

In the overall team category, first and second place were secured by the Jamaica Cyber Incident Response Team (Ja-CIRT). The team for first place consisted of Monique Satchwell and Rheana Hagigal, while the members of the second-place team are Zoe Duncan and Daneel Downer.

Third place was awarded to a La-Shawn Richards and Donishe Williams from the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA).

In the school category Giselle Duncan of Immaculate Conception High School took first place, followed by Jessica Lewis from Northern Caribbean University in second and Rhia Lacroix and Kimberlie Lawes of the University of Technology in third.

In the individual category, Kelleshia Fender of MOCA was deemed the top scoring solo competitor.

Mrs. Cuthbert Flynn thanked the partners at the OAS for their continued trust and collaboration and the sponsors for their investment and support.

“Cybersecurity is a collective responsibility, and we all have a role to play to strengthen the entire ecosystem. Let us continue working together to invest in our people so that we may build a nation that is digitally advanced and also digitally secure,” she said.

Resident Representative, OAS, Office of the General Secretariat in Jamaica, Jeanelle van Glannen Weygel said her organization remains committed to working with countries such as Jamaica and other member states to ensure more women are inspired, trained and empowered to protect the digital future.

The competition, which was undertaken in partnership with the Ministry and the OAS, is designed to provide Jamaican women and girls aged 16 and older with hands-on cybersecurity training, while testing and sharpening their technical skills.