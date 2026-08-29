Gov’t Identifies Land to Relocate Cooper’s Pen Residents

The Government has identified lands in Trelawny for the relocation of eligible residents affected by the recent demolition of houses in Cooper’s Pen in the parish.

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says the proposed intervention will include serviced lots, and relocation grants to assist beneficiaries with rebuilding and replacing household items that were damaged.

Dr. Holness made the announcement during a visit to Cooper’s Pen on Friday (August 28), where he met with the displaced residents, toured the community to assess the situation firsthand and outlined the Government’s proposed response.

He was accompanied by Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett; Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism and Member of Parliament for Trelawny Northern, Hon. Tova Hamilton; and Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister, Senator the Hon. Abka Fitz-Henley.

The visit follows the demolition of several houses in Cooper’s Pen on August 11, which displaced approximately 44 families.

The Government subsequently mounted a coordinated response, with the Ministry of Labour and Social Security providing humanitarian and welfare assistance to affected residents, supported by the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development and the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM).

The Prime Minister said acreage has been identified close to the community, while another possible location elsewhere in the parish is also being considered.

“There is another possibility which is further away but, in my opinion, it is still within the parish and therefore we could consider it to be in proximity,” he stated.

Dr. Holness informed that a social survey is already under way to determine the persons who could benefit from the Government’s intervention.

He further stated that the Government intends to provide beneficiaries with serviced lots as part of a properly planned subdivision.

“So, we are going to give you a lot that is serviced. So, it’s pegged out. A process will be started for titling of it; so, you will be part of a subdivision. The subdivision will have roads marked out, water supply and electricity,” Dr. Holness assured.

Various arrangements will be made to enable beneficiaries to acquire the lots, based on their circumstances, including provisions for persons assessed as having no income.

Dr. Holness also announced that eligible beneficiaries will receive relocation grants.

“We will however support you…the legitimate potential beneficiaries with a relocation grant, to help you to rebuild and restart and reacquire furniture that was damaged and those kinds of things,” he said.

The Prime Minister said he will personally oversee the process and work to advance the relocation as quickly as possible.

“My wish is that by December we could start the process of the relocation. That’s my wish,” he underscored.

Meanwhile, Minister Bartlett assured residents that the tourism sector will support the Government’s efforts to assist the community, noting that several residents are employed in the industry.

“I want you to know that while the Prime Minister is going to be structuring the policy and the programme of action to respond to you, you can be assured that tourism will be there to give us hope,” he stated.

For her part, Ms. Hamilton said appeals and proposals had been made regarding the situation facing residents and welcomed the Prime Minister’s decision to visit and tour the community.

“So, we have made some appeals and proposals, and the Prime Minister is listening. The Prime Minister came today, and he toured the entire community, as you can see,” she said.