Gov’t Identifies Land for New Water Shop in St. Toolies, Manchester

The Government has identified land for the establishment of a water shop in St. Toolies, Manchester, to serve residents of the community and its environs.

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, provided an update on the project while addressing the ceremony to break ground for the construction of a unit under the Government’s Indigent Housing Programme at Line View, Old Porus Road, Manchester, on May 9.

He said the new facility will complement the existing ones built by the Ministry in Manchester, which provide free potable water to residents in Mile Gully, Somerset, Marlie Hill, and Bellefield.

“We are looking to putting one here in this section of Porus, in the Porus division. We ran into some problems with the land that was identified for the construction of the water shop. The National Land Agency has agreed for us to use a portion of the lands that they own for the construction of the long-overdue water shop in St. Toolies,” the Minister informed.

He added that, “once we have concluded the paperwork, we will move expeditiously to commence the construction of that water shop for the residents of those communities”.

Mr. McKenzie assured that the Ministry will continue to identify solutions to address water challenges being experienced by residents.

“We are proud of the efforts that we have been making in the Ministry of Local Government to provide these water solutions,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. McKenzie advised that an audit is under way for all standpipes across the island.

“Once we have completed those audits, the local authorities will be put in a position to take the necessary steps to reduce the waste that is being generated by those who are using the water and using [it] illegally,” he said.

Mr. McKenzie added that the Government will continue investing millions of dollars in both minor and major water support for residents across the country.