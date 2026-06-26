Gov’t Grants $18.7M to Restore 102 Westmorland Churches After Hurricane Melissa

One hundred and two churches across Westmoreland have received a combined $18.7 million through the Government’s Community Churches Clean-up and Restoration Grant facility, spearheaded by the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development, to support recovery efforts following the impact of Hurricane Melissa.

Pastors and church representatives were presented with their cheques by the Social Development Commission (SDC) during a grant distribution ceremony, held at the Darliston Holiness Church in Westmoreland on Thursday (June 25).

Among the recipients was Pastor of Bibleway Apostolic Church, Bishop Bernard Fenley, who recalled the heartbreaking scene he encountered upon returning to his church in the aftermath of the hurricane.

He acknowledged that while the destruction initially left him discouraged, his faith provided the strength to persevere.

Bishop Fenley described the grant as a timely and welcome boost to the rebuilding effort, expressing heartfelt gratitude for the Government’s support.

“When I got that text this week [to collect cheques], I was so happy and joyful. We are very grateful, and we will put it to good use,” he said.

Addressing the ceremony, Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, commended the churches for their steadfast commitment to ministry despite the widespread destruction caused by Hurricane Melissa.

“Many of our churches found the courage and the strength to continue to operate under tents and in open spaces, continuing to do the work that they have been ordained to do,” he said

Minister McKenzie emphasised that churches remain central institutions within communities, supporting members in several ways.

Mayor of Savanna-la-Mar, Councillor Danree Delancy, welcomed the initiative, noting that churches remain indispensable pillars of Jamaican society. He highlighted their dual role in offering spiritual guidance and providing practical support to vulnerable residents.

The project is being implemented in collaboration with the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA).

Regional Operations Manager, Dramaine Jones, noted that the initiative extends beyond physical restoration, contributing to the creation of healthier communities.

“By taking an active role in environmental clean-up and restoration, there is a demonstration that a profound commitment is being made to civic pride and public health,” he noted.

Mr. Jones urged the continuation of strong partnerships among churches, residents, and government agencies, stressing that collective effort is essential to keeping communities clean, safe, and resilient.