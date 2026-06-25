Govt Forward-Thinking in Hurricane Recovery

State Minister for Finance and Public Service, Hon. Zavia Mayne, says that the Government has been forward-thinking in its approach to Hurricane Melissa recovery, noting that the focus is on rebuilding stronger and restoring confidence.

He was speaking at the Caribbean Centre for Organization Development Excellence Limited’s (CARI-CODE) Organisation Development Transformation (ODT) Conference 2026 on Wednesday (June 24) at the Summit, Kingston.

Mr. Mayne said that the Government is cognisant that the decisions made during recovery periods often shape development trajectories for years to come.

It is for this reason, he noted, that the Administration has championed the National Reconstruction and Resilience Authority (NaRRA) Bill to accelerate reconstruction efforts and rebuild in a way that is faster, more efficient and more resilient.

“Recovery must be intentional. We cannot simply rebuild what existed before. We must build better, smarter and stronger,” Mr. Mayne said.

He noted, however, that recovery is not solely about restoring physical infrastructure.

“It is about restoring confidence. It is about restoring livelihoods, opportunities, and strengthening the systems that support our people. Resorting confidence also means being proactive by anticipating challenges and devising innovative ways to overcome them. It is through this forward-thinking approach that the Government was able to bolster its disaster risk financing strategy through the World Bank issued catastrophe (CAT) bond,” he said.

Mr. Mayne encouraged greater collaboration in the rebuilding effort.

“The future we all seek cannot be created by government alone nor can it be achieved by the private sector, academia, civil society or development partners acting independently. Transformation is a collective endeavour, and it requires the support of every one of us,” he said.

The Finance State Minister said that achieving meaningful change is ultimately about people working together toward a common purpose.

“As we reflect on the lessons of recent experiences and the opportunities which lie ahead, I encourage each of us to consider our role in shaping Jamaica’s future,” he said.