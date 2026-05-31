Gov’t Facilitating Responsible Private Sector Investments

Minister of Energy, Transport and Telecommunications, Hon. Daryl Vaz, says the Government is committed to facilitating responsible private sector investments that strengthen infrastructure, modernise urban areas, create jobs, and improve the lives of people.

The Minister, who was addressing the groundbreaking ceremony for the SANA commercial development at the project site at South Avenue, Kingston on Thursday (May 28), said that policies are being advanced that support modernisation, digital transformation, energy resilience, and improved mobility across Jamaica.

“Through our National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Programme, renewable energy expansion initiatives, grid modernisation efforts, and increasing focus on sustainable infrastructure, we are laying the foundation for developments like SANA to thrive,” he said.

In telecommunications, he noted that the country continues to expand broadband connectivity, strengthen digital infrastructure, and improve technological readiness to support smart buildings, digital commerce, and innovation-driven business operations.

In transport, the Government continues major investments in road rehabilitation, traffic management improvements, public transportation reform, and intelligent transport systems aimed at improving efficiency and connectivity across the Kingston Metropolitan Area and beyond.

“Projects like SANA do complement these national efforts. I am particularly encouraged by the project’s Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED)-aligned design principles, smart building systems, solar readiness, Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled controls, water-saving technologies, energy-efficient materials, and focus on long-term sustainability,” Minister Vaz noted.

“This demonstrates that Jamaica’s private sector is not only building for today but planning responsibly for the future. The inclusion of green spaces, accessibility features, and future-proofed infrastructure reflects an understanding that modern developments must be commercially successful, environmentally responsible, and socially inclusive,” he added.

He noted that equally important is the project’s attention to transportation access and traffic management.

“The dual-access parking strategy, with over 230 parking spaces and separate circulation systems for tenants and visitors, reflects thoughtful urban planning that supports mobility, convenience and efficiency within an increasingly active commercial zone. This is smart urban development in practise,” he pointed out.

The US$25 million SANA project will include the development of a four-storey commercial plaza comprised of 16 shops across four floors, and construction of a nine-storey residential tower.

It will stimulate economic activity, creating opportunities for Jamaican contractors, engineers, architects, consultants, technicians, and workers during the construction and operational phases, and strengthen surrounding businesses.