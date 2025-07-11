Gov’t Eyeing Land Inclusion to Enhance Social Housing Delivery

The Government is exploring revisions to the New Social Housing Programme (NSHP), including the potential provision of land, as part of efforts to enhance the delivery of shelter to vulnerable Jamaicans.

This was disclosed by Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, during the contract signing and ground-breaking ceremony for a new multi-family residence at 35 Hibiscus Avenue in St. Andrew West Central on Thursday (July 10).

Dubbed ‘The Hibiscus’, the development will feature seven housing units built under the NSHP, with construction slated to begin on Friday (July 11).

“We have been examining the programme and, at some point in time, we are going to have to make a change to… include finding lands for persons who meet the need criteria but don’t have the lands. Right now, we could be building many more houses but we have actually reached the limit in terms of the number of beneficiaries who have the land on which we can build.

“Presently, this programme does not provide the land. So, if you meet the need, you would have to go and find the land; you would have to ask a family member, or where you were living you get permission, or if you own the land we build on it. So, we are going to take a second look at it and see how we can include that,” Dr. Holness stated.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister noted that the delivery timeline for housing units under the programme has improved.

“The real time-consuming effort would be the beneficiary assessment, then securing the land, then designing the project,” Dr. Holness said.

The Prime Minister, who is also Member of Parliament for St. Andrew West Central, indicated that while the construction timeline for the Hibiscus development is set at six months, the units are expected to be delivered ahead of schedule.

Meanwhile, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Arlene Williams, reported that as of July 10, a total of 295 housing units – comprising 676 rooms – have been completed under the NSHP, benefiting more than 1,063 Jamaicans.

“There are 45 active construction projects, or 93 rooms, which will be completed in short order. Sixty-five more projects will commence shortly, certainly before the end of this [2025/26] financial year, adding another 384 rooms,” she said.

Hibiscus project beneficiary Trevor Atkinson expressed heartfelt gratitude for the initiative.

The new multi-family residence will provide housing for 16 residents – including six children – and is expected to be completed before the end of the year.

The development will feature four studio apartments, one-two bedroom and two three-bedroom units.

Implemented under the Housing, Opportunity, Production and Employment (HOPE) Programme and overseen by the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, the NSHP aims to improve housing conditions for Jamaica’s most vulnerable citizens by providing quality, affordable and sustainable homes.

The programme operates through three modalities – the provision of single detached units for individuals who own or have legal access to land; the relocation of vulnerable communities; and the upgrading of tenements, also known as multi-family housing solutions.