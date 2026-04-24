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Gov’t Exploring US Embassy Partnership to Secure Additional Ambulances for Jamaica

By: Donique Weston, April 24, 2026
Local Government
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Gov’t Exploring US Embassy Partnership to Secure Additional Ambulances for Jamaica
Photo: Donald De La Haye
Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie (second left), engages in conversation with United States (US) Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Caribbean Office Country Director, Dr. Paul Young (second right), and Public Health Specialist (Surveillance), Denese McFarlane. The exchange took place during a meeting with representatives of the US Embassy at the Ministry’s offices in Kingston on Thursday (April 23). At left is State Minister, Hon. Delroy Williams.
Gov’t Exploring US Embassy Partnership to Secure Additional Ambulances for Jamaica
Photo: Donald De La Haye
Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, addresses a meeting with representatives of the United States (US) Embassy at the Ministry’s offices in Kingston on Thursday (April 23).
Gov’t Exploring US Embassy Partnership to Secure Additional Ambulances for Jamaica
Photo: Donald De La Haye
Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB) Commissioner, Stewart Beckford (second left), responds to a question during a meeting with officials from the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development and representatives of the United States (US) Embassy. The meeting was held at the Ministry’s offices in Kingston on Thursday (April 23).

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The Ministry of Local Government and Community Development is exploring the prospect of partnering with the United States (US) Embassy to secure the donation of additional ambulances, in an effort to enhance Jamaica’s emergency response capabilities.

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, met with representatives of the Embassy at the Ministry’s offices in Kingston on Thursday (April 23), to advance discussions regarding the partnership.

The meeting also included representatives from the Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB) and the Board of Supervision.

Minister McKenzie noted that he first initiated contact with the Embassy approximately two years ago, seeking their assistance with the provision of ambulances.

He explained that the JFB, as the country’s primary first responder, does not currently have ready access to ambulance services at all of its emergency medical services (EMS) locations, adding that the Ministry is seeking to address this gap with support from the United States.

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie (centre), addresses a meeting with representatives of the United States (US) Embassy at the Ministry’s offices in Kingston on Thursday (April 23). Listening keenly are State Minister, Hon Delroy Williams (left); US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Caribbean Office Country Director, Dr Paul Young (second, right), and Public Health Specialist (Surveillance), Denese McFarlane (right).

“We also had discussions around including our infirmaries in providing ambulance services. Through further discussions, we will be able to look at the question of the Embassy helping us to equip and expand our infirmaries across the country,” Mr. McKenzie indicated.

He added that the meeting reflects the “strong working relationship between the Government and people of Jamaica and the Government and people of the United States”, describing it as a cherished friendship.

In his remarks, JFB Commissioner, Stewart Beckford, noted that the Brigade currently delivers emergency medical services from seven key sites across the island.

“As we speak, four of those sites are up and running, while three are down because the ambulances have mechanical issues that we are currently working on,” he explained.

The Commissioner stated that once received, the new ambulances will be deployed to augment the Brigade’s existing fleet.

Mr. Beckford further noted that the JFB has identified several additional sites it hopes to develop for EMS provision.

“Those will take a little bit longer in terms of putting in the appropriate infrastructure, training the EMTs (emergency medical technicians)… and so on,” he added.

Last Updated: April 24, 2026