Gov’t Exploring US Embassy Partnership to Secure Additional Ambulances for Jamaica

The Ministry of Local Government and Community Development is exploring the prospect of partnering with the United States (US) Embassy to secure the donation of additional ambulances, in an effort to enhance Jamaica’s emergency response capabilities.

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, met with representatives of the Embassy at the Ministry’s offices in Kingston on Thursday (April 23), to advance discussions regarding the partnership.

The meeting also included representatives from the Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB) and the Board of Supervision.

Minister McKenzie noted that he first initiated contact with the Embassy approximately two years ago, seeking their assistance with the provision of ambulances.

He explained that the JFB, as the country’s primary first responder, does not currently have ready access to ambulance services at all of its emergency medical services (EMS) locations, adding that the Ministry is seeking to address this gap with support from the United States.

“We also had discussions around including our infirmaries in providing ambulance services. Through further discussions, we will be able to look at the question of the Embassy helping us to equip and expand our infirmaries across the country,” Mr. McKenzie indicated.

He added that the meeting reflects the “strong working relationship between the Government and people of Jamaica and the Government and people of the United States”, describing it as a cherished friendship.

In his remarks, JFB Commissioner, Stewart Beckford, noted that the Brigade currently delivers emergency medical services from seven key sites across the island.

“As we speak, four of those sites are up and running, while three are down because the ambulances have mechanical issues that we are currently working on,” he explained.

The Commissioner stated that once received, the new ambulances will be deployed to augment the Brigade’s existing fleet.

Mr. Beckford further noted that the JFB has identified several additional sites it hopes to develop for EMS provision.

“Those will take a little bit longer in terms of putting in the appropriate infrastructure, training the EMTs (emergency medical technicians)… and so on,” he added.