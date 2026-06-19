Gov’t Exploring Strategies to Tackle Informal Settlements

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says the Government is exploring strategies, including auditing State-owned land banks, to address the challenge of informal settlements, which he notes are restricting the country’s development opportunities.

“I want you to have land. I want you to be able to find somewhere to live, but… it cannot be done illegally and informally,” he declared during a land-titling ceremony for residents of Ackee Walk and Jackson Town in St. Andrew, held at Meadowbrook Church of Christ on Thursday (June 18).

The Prime Minister noted that there is a recurring pattern across the country where citizens move onto land they do not own or have formal permission to occupy.

“It limits how the Government can develop, because that piece of land may very well be a piece of land for a housing development, so that you could go and buy a house there. It may be the piece of land needed to put a sewage disposal plant, or a road might need to go through it… and it (informal settlement) essentially blocks the development options of the country,” he explained.

Dr. Holness acknowledged the housing challenges being experienced by many Jamaicans but stressed that informal settlements are, ultimately, not in the best interests of citizens.

“The communities that they create will not be safe, cannot be serviced, and have no economic value in terms of passing on intergenerational wealth,” the Prime Minister pointed out.

He reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to resolving the challenges surrounding land acquisition and highlighted the steps already being taken to address them.

These measures include appointing Hon. Robert Montague as Minister with responsibility for Land Titling and Settlements, tasked with fast-tracking the land-titling and regularisation process for residents of informal settlements.

Dr. Holness further advised that he has directed all entities managing land banks to identify and submit available parcels of land as part of a new plan to address settlement challenges.

“We’re going to, very shortly, come with that so that people who want land can apply for it. It will be a competitive process,” the Prime Minister informed.

In his remarks, Mr. Montague, who is Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Infrastructure Development, urged citizens to pursue land ownership through legal channels rather than resorting to squatting on Government property.

“There are consequences when you squat on government lands. We [will] give you sufficient warning [and] serve you adequate notice [to relocate]. [But] there comes a time when. [if you do not cooperate], we will have to remove you. It is not something we want to do, but it is something we must do, because this Prime Minister and this Government believe in orderly development,” Mr. Montague emphasised.