Gov’t Exploring Strategies to Manage Hurricane Melissa Debris Across Parishes

The Government is exploring several strategies to manage the debris left across several parishes in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa.

“We are examining all the options, including recycling, using wood chippers to reduce the wood, having a structured approach to the recovery of scrap metals and other such strategies to make sure that we can properly manage this debris. Objective number one is to move the debris out of the space where people are living,” Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, outlined.

He was speaking during a Special Press Briefing on Hurricane Melissa Recovery at Jamaica House on Wednesday (November 19).

Dr. Holness noted that the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has estimated that Hurricane Melissa left more than 4.8 million tonnes of debris, equivalent to approximately 480,000 truckloads, across western Jamaica.

He indicated that communities across the island that were severely affected are now at risk, as they face potential health hazards.

The Prime Minister noted that these include West Green and Catherine Hall in St. James, where flooded houses are now contending with a deluge of mud.

Dr. Holness emphasised that the special team assigned to oversee debris management is working to ensure the process is effectively administered. He reported that approximately 2,000 truckloads of debris have already been removed from communities in St. James.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the deployment of 200 government‑hired workers, together with approximately 100 members of the Jamaica National Service Corps, to provide assistance to vulnerable individuals.

“They have been in the space working with the most vulnerable… our elderly and disabled and other persons who are infirm, who are just not able to clean up their own houses or move out their furniture,” he informed.

Dr. Holness stated that the clean‑up model currently being employed in St. James will be replicated in other severely impacted areas, including Black River in St. Elizabeth, Falmouth in Trelawny, and Whitehouse and Bluefields in Westmoreland.

“In further support of that, I have mobilised the UDC (Urban Development Corporation) to take on some specific communities. In another press brief, I will give some information about what tasks we have given to various government entities to support the recovery,” he indicated.

Meanwhile, Dr. Holness announced that the Government has initiated an emergency procurement process to secure trucks and other heavy‑duty machinery to support the clean‑up of debris.

“We have started to look in the commercial trade here. I have asked President Irfaan Ali [of Guyana] and Prime Minister Mia Mottley [of Barbados] to see what they have in their jurisdiction that we can purchase or could be loaned or granted to us. Prime Minister Mottley has kindly offered us four compactor trucks, which will be of great help to us,” he informed.

Dr. Holness further advised that he has requested support from the Government of the People’s Republic of China, seeking heavy equipment, trucks, compactors, bulldozers, and other machinery to assist in addressing the challenge of debris management.

He added that while the Government will utilise trucks from the private sector, this must be carefully managed to ensure that economic activity across the island’s sectors is not disrupted.