Gov’t Exploring Expansion of Christiana Transport Centre in Manchester

The Government is exploring the potential expansion of the Christiana Transport Centre in Manchester to improve infrastructure for public transport operators and ease congestion in the town.

Minister of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport, Hon. Daryl Vaz, toured the facility on Wednesday (July 9) to assess the upgrades needed for its expansion.

This comes against the background of calls by public passenger vehicle (PPV) operators for improved infrastructure at the Centre.

Mr. Vaz told journalists on Wednesday that the Manchester Municipal Corporation had drafted a plan for the Centre’s expansion, incorporating municipally owned land adjacent to the Christiana Bypass.

“My understanding is that… [the] plan… was submitted to the Ministry of Local Government [and Community Development],” he informed.

Minister Vaz said he has requested a copy of the expansion plan for review, in order to facilitate collaboration on the proposed engagement.

Additionally, he noted an adjoining privately owned parcel of land that they would be looking to acquire to secure the maximum space required for the expansion.

The Minister advised that the Manchester Municipal Corporation had already begun exploring that possibility, adding that he would seek the Transport Authority’s (TA) assistance in engaging the National Land Agency (NLA) to advance the process.

“This is a priority. So, the Transport Ministry and Transport Authority will collaborate with the Ministry of Local Government [and the Corporation] to make this a reality. I hope that in a short time, I will be able to outline the vision, plan and timelines for this upgrade of the Christiana Transport Centre. We want to expand it for easier access and exit,” he said.

Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with Responsibility for Efficiency, Innovation, and Digital Transformation, Senator the Hon. Ambassador Audrey Marks, who toured the Centre alongside Minister Vaz, welcomed the proposed upgrade.

“I am pleased to endorse these plans to ease the congestion in the town… and support you in actioning it as soon as possible,” she said.

They were accompanied by Transport Authority Managing Director, Ralston Smith, and Member of Parliament for Manchester North Eastern where the Centre is situated, Audley Shaw, among other stakeholders.