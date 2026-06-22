Gov’t Exploring Data Embassy to Safeguard Digital Assets

The Government is exploring the establishment of a data embassy to bolster the protection, resilience, and sovereignty of Jamaica’s digital information in an increasingly technology-driven environment.

Trevor Forrest, Senior Advisor to Minister Without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Science, Technology and Special Projects, Dr. the Hon. Andrew Wheatley, outlined the initiative during a plenary session titled ‘Harnessing Diaspora Talent to Build Jamaica’s AI and Digital Future’ at the 11th Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference, held recently at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James.

Mr. Forrest underscored the critical importance of safeguarding Jamaica’s data assets as the adoption of artificial intelligence and other digital technologies accelerates.

“The concept of a data embassy is something that we’re seriously going to start looking at. This is where we can take our sovereign data and store it in a different jurisdiction… in an embassy that rivals or is similar to sovereign ground in a different country, where [it] can’t be tampered with. It is being done in other countries in the world… we need to look at things like that,” he said.

Mr. Forrest noted that strengthening data security, governance, and resilience is critical to protecting citizens’ information while advancing Jamaica’s digital transformation.

He stressed that, as one of the nation’s largest custodians of citizen data, the Government bears a fundamental responsibility to ensure that sensitive information remains secure.

Mr. Forrest further underscored the need to preserve Jamaica’s cultural and national assets as technology becomes increasingly woven into everyday life.

“When we’re talking about our culture, we have to look at how we can ensure that when we are applying these technologies to our culture, that we’re doing it in a way that we can maintain our control, our rights and our sovereignty,” he stated.

Mr. Forrest highlighted ongoing efforts to enhance records and information management across Government entities, stressing that the quality, classification, and accessibility of data will become increasingly vital as AI technologies continue to evolve.

He maintained that strengthening data governance will be essential to ensuring that Jamaica’s digital infrastructure remains secure, resilient and capable of supporting future technological advancement.