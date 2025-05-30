Gov’t Expands Reintegration Strategy for Returnees

Cabinet has approved the establishment of a national technical working group on voluntary and involuntary migrants.

Chaired by the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ), it forms part of the Government’s expanded reintegration and rehabilitation strategy.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, who made the disclosure during a special post-Cabinet press briefing on Thursday (May 29) at Jamaica House, said the technical group comprises several ministries, departments and agencies, as well as civil society partners.

Oversight will be provided by the Ministries of National Security, and Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade.

Senator Johnson Smith shared that the working group’s mandate is to coordinate reintegration services and to ensure that returnees are supported in a structured and sustainable manner.

“This includes their reception, verification, health checks, security, vetting and access to social and legal support. Where necessary – and I say this to citizens who are particularly concerned about those who return with serious criminal antecedents – monitoring and detention measures are in place; they will be applied,” she assured.

Senator Johnson noted that the grouping of returnees who will be supported is not homogenous.

“We now have a subgrouping of those who are returning of their own motion, determining the circumstances in the US to not be where they wish to remain, and those who are being returned, those who have had the decision made for them,” Senator Johnson Smith said.

Meanwhile, the Minister advised that approximately 2,500 Jamaicans have been confirmed for removal from the US over a period of time to be determined by logistics, their own legal processes, and other factors.

“The Government remains committed, together with our partners, to treating all returnees with dignity and fairness while upholding our national security interests,” she said.