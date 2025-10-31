Gov’t Establishes Private Sector Coordination Committee to Bolster Hurricane Melissa Recovery

The Government has announced the formation of a new Private Sector Coordination Committee to strengthen national recovery efforts following the devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa.

The committee, which will begin its work this evening (October 31), will be co-chaired by Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with Responsibility for Efficiency, Innovation and Digital Transformation, Ambassador the Hon. Audrey Marks, and Government Senator, Keith Duncan.

Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, said the new body will play a critical role in aligning private-sector contributions with the Government’s coordinated recovery plan.

“There are so many different private-sector players that want to support. So, in terms of coordinating with what the Government is doing, we have a new committee that has been established,” Senator Morris Dixon said.

She was speaking during a Special Press Briefing on Hurricane Melissa Recovery, at Jamaica House on Friday (October 31).

Meanwhile, Senator Duncan welcomed the partnership, emphasising the importance of a unified, data-driven approach to relief distribution.

“There’s a lot of goodwill in the private sector. The private sector is very clear that they need to step up to the table. What is most important is that this is a public-private-NGO-aid agency partnership with a structured and coordinated approach that ranks vulnerable communities and ensures that assistance reaches those in greatest need,” he stated.

Senator Duncan added that the mechanism will work seamlessly with the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM), which has the legal responsibility for execution, as well as with the Ministry of Labour and Social Security and various private-sector groups.

“We’re bringing together the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association, the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica, the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce, and Chambers of Commerce across the island to ensure that resources are harnessed and distributed efficiently,” he further informed.

The committee’s immediate focus will be on mobilising resources and coordinating with business associations, non-governmental organisations, and community groups to deliver targeted relief to the most affected areas.

The Private Sector Coordination Committee’s establishment represents a significant step in uniting national efforts under a single framework to accelerate recovery and rebuilding in the wake of Hurricane Melissa.