Gov’t Establishes Enterprise Team to Review Sangster Airport Concession Extension

The Government has established an Enterprise Team to assess the early extension of the concession agreement for Sangster International Airport (SIA) in Montego Bay, St. James.

The facility is being managed by MBJ Airports Limited under a 30-year concession agreement granted in 2003 by the Airports Authority of Jamaica (AAJ).

Minister of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport, Hon. Daryl Vaz, made the disclosure while speaking during MBJ Airports’ virtual forum on Wednesday (July 2).

He explained that the goal is to encourage sustained private-sector investment at Sangster International Airport – Jamaica’s busiest gateway – even before the natural expiration of the existing concession agreement.

“What we find is that in the latter years of a concession agreement, the pace of investment slows down based on the length of time left,” the Minister indicated.

Consequently, Minister Daryl Vaz said the Government must take proactive, strategic steps to preserve Jamaica’s competitive advantage in the regional travel market and meet the escalating demand for reliable, expanded air services.

“The competition to MBJ is alive and well, which means we have to move apace to keep competitive with other destinations and airports in and around the Caribbean,” he emphasised.

Mr. Vaz cautioned that any delay in the process could hinder timely efforts to modernise Sangster Airport’s infrastructure, potentially impacting Jamaica’s ability to meet rising travel demand and maintain its regional competitiveness.

“To wait until the expiry of the current concession agreement is not going to serve us well in terms of having the time to do the planning, getting the necessary permits, which is a two-year process, and then another three years for construction. You’re really talking about five years from concept to implementation,” he pointed out.

The Minister emphasised that while the team’s work is in the early stages, it is expected to present recommendations to Cabinet in due course.

He maintained that Jamaica’s infrastructure must evolve in tandem with the country’s robust tourism marketing efforts.

The MBJ Airports forum was held to provide updates on infrastructural and other developments taking place at Sangster International Airport.