GOV’T Equipping Workers With Skills For Global Digital Services Sector

Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill, says the Government is committed to preparing skilled workers to fulfil the staffing needs of the Global Digital Services Sector (GDSS).

In an address delivered by Permanent Secretary, Sancia Bennett Templer, during the Global Services Association of Jamaica (GSAJ) President’s Breakfast Forum in Montego Bay on Thursday (November 21), he noted that in January 2019, the Government signed a loan agreement with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) to support skills development and ecosystem enhancement for the sector.

He said the programme, which ends this year, has supported the tailor-made training of 2,002 individuals to meet industry needs – 1,565 in Supervisory Management and 437 in Leadership and Management.

“There has also been the creation of a technology accelerator through the Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO), which has since supported 16 technology firms in capacity building and market penetration to drive exports of their services,” Senator Hill informed, noting that support for the entity’s marketing programme and launch of the Upsource Jamaica campaign were included.

“These initiatives have helped to fuel an increase in GDSS employment from 41,000 in January 2019 to over 50,000 in January 2024,” the Minister indicated.

“We encourage stakeholders in the GDSS to continue to invest in employer-sponsored upskilling. By investing in education and the skills of current employees, we can ensure that everyone has the tools they need to contribute to the productivity of the sector and the nation,” he pointed out.

Minister Hill, who was speaking on the theme: ‘Beyond the Desk – Building a Foundation for Productivity’, said the Government will continue to invest heavily in preparing people, “for the jobs available today and the opportunities of tomorrow.”

He noted that the Government has removed all tuition and administrative fees for HEART/NSTA Trust courses up to Level 4 (associate degree), so too the guarantor requirement for student loans.

The Minister further said that through HEART/NSTA, the $2 billion Learning and Investment for Transformation (LIFT) Programme has been implemented, which aims to bolster the social mobility of 2,500 youth over a five-year period.

It targets fifth and sixth form graduates, providing them with sustainable avenues for education, employment and assimilation into the society.

“The Government has also diversified and consolidated the skills, digital transformation and education portfolios, including HEART/NSTA, to further drive Jamaica’s focus on human capital development, and to better integrate technical and vocational skills training into the education system,” Senator Hill added.

He noted that Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has announced that the HEART/NSTA Trust Skills On-Demand app will be launched next week.

This digital platform is designed to connect certified and skilled professionals with individuals and businesses needing their services.

The Minister said, with the app’s launch, companies will have at their fingertips, a new resource that gives access to HEART-trained and certified talent across various trades and professions islandwide.

“This is not just about creating a more skilled workforce, it’s about building a more inclusive and equitable society. There is an important role that education and skills development must play in closing our current productivity, economic and innovation gap,” Senator Hill stated.