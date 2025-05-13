Gov’t Equipping DCS to Fulfil its Mandate

The Government has reaffirmed its commitment to equipping the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) with the necessary support and resources to effectively fulfil its mandate of providing security, rehabilitation and reintegration services for offenders.

Minister of State in the Ministry of National Security, Hon. Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn, gave the pledge as she addressed the Passing Out parade for the 85th Intake of correctional officers at the Carl Rattray Staff College in Discovery Bay, St. Ann, on Friday (May 9).

“We recognise the importance of investing in our correctional officers, in their training, in their welfare and in their professional development. So, we will continue to improve infrastructure, enhance the technology and strengthen the rehabilitation programmes within our institutions,” she said.

The event, under the theme ‘Excellence in Securing, Rehabilitating and Reintegrating Lives for a Safer Jamaica’, marked the graduation of 114 officers across four platoons after a rigorous 22-week training programme.

The newly minted officers join the ranks of correctional professionals tasked with not only maintaining order within Jamaica’s correctional institutions but also playing a transformative role in the lives of those in custody.

Training of the new cohort officially commenced on December 2, 2024 and entailed three segments.

The first was an eight-week residential training period focused on foundational instruction, core discipline and physical preparedness, followed by a six-week placement in correctional institutions, where the participants gained exposure to operational realities and applied their training in real-life settings.

The final phase was completion of the National Vocational Qualification of Jamaica (NVQ-J) Level-Two curriculum in custodial personal services, covering essential skills such as parade protocols, weapons safety, search techniques, communication, security procedures, and defensive tactics.

Mrs. Cuthbert-Flynn commended the new correctional officers, noting that they will now be part of a proud profession built on dedication, sacrifice, courage and integrity.

“You are custodians of those who have been entrusted to your care by the courts. You are guardians of safety, ensuring the safety of both inmates and staff, and most importantly, you are agents of change with the potential to impact lives and contribute to the rehabilitation of individuals,” she pointed out.

“Additionally, this is also a call to service. As you serve, do so with humility and pride, as you have the opportunity to contribute to the safety of our communities, to the rehabilitation of individuals and to the overall well-being of Jamaica,” she added.

For her part, Director of the Carl Rattray Staff College, Lygia Martin, praised the graduates for their resilience and urged them to uphold “integrity, professionalism, and respect for human dignity” in their roles as custodians.

She noted that the graduation marked the beginning of a lifelong commitment to service to the DCS that has a legacy of excellence in rehabilitating and reintegrating lives for a safer Jamaica.

Ms. Martin expressed gratitude to the Ministry of National Security, the Jamaica Defence Force, the Jamaica Constabulary Force, the Jamaica Fire Brigade and the HEART/NSTA Trust, for their continuous support and partnership.