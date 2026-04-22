Gov’t Ensuring Citizens Benefit from Peace Dividend

The Government is ensuring that the significant gains made in the fight against crime are not only reflected in statistics but are transforming everyday life across communities, creating safer environments and renewed confidence among citizens.

National Security and Peace Minister, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, in his opening Sectoral Debate presentation in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (April 21) said that the peace dividends must be felt where they are most needed.

“Peace dividend is the direct social, economic and developmental benefits flowing to communities that achieve and sustain measurable reductions in crime and violence,” he pointed out, noting that this translates into safer streets, stronger families, increased opportunities for young people and an overall improved quality of life.

He noted that elderly residents should feel safe attending community activities at night, children should be able to walk to nearby schools without fear, and workers must be able to commute freely, regardless of the hour.

Dr. Chang said research indicates that investments made in crime fighting between 2017 and 2025, have not only saved lives but have generated an estimated economic benefit of between US$360 billion and US$700 billion.

Additionally, expenditure on the implementation of the States of Public Emergency (SOE), between 2018 and 2023, realised a return of between US$44 and US$90 for every dollar spent.

“This is the power of peace… peace saves lives, peace creates value and peace must be reinvested in those vulnerable communities,” he said.