Gov’t Empowering Young People for New Era in Agriculture

Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Floyd Green, says the Government is committed to empowering young people to become the architects of a resilient and vibrant agricultural future.

He was speaking at the staging of the recent New Era Agriculture Youth Workshop held in Falmouth, Trelawny.

The two-day event, a partnership between the Ministry, Jamaica 4-H Clubs, and dancehall artiste Alkaline’s New Rules Festival, brought together a group of young people for a focused, high-impact experience designed to equip them to succeed in the sector.

It targeted youth interested in farming, business, or the creative space.

Participants engaged in a variety of sessions covering areas such as agribusiness, entrepreneurship, urban agriculture, climate-smart farming, financial literacy and brand development.

These sessions were led by technical officers from the Ministry and experts from the Jamaica 4-H Clubs, ensuring that the content was both practical and relevant to the participants’ aspirations.

To further enhance financial literacy, Scotiabank contributed a tailored segment focused on income management and business growth within the agricultural space, equipping youth with essential skills for sustainable success.

Minister Green said “the groundbreaking initiative” was aimed at inspiring Jamaica’s youth to lead the charge in modernising agriculture, setting the stage for a new era of vibrant, innovative, and sustainable farming practices.

“This initiative was distinguished by its integration of cultural capital, particularly through the involvement of Alkaline and his New Rules team,” he said.

He argued that, by leveraging popular culture, the Ministry’s aim is to connect with young people in a manner that resonates deeply and encourages active involvement.

Describing the workshop as a strategic intervention, Minister Green pointed out that while agriculture offers significant opportunities, the challenge lies in meeting young people where they are and providing the necessary tools, partnerships, and support systems to help them succeed.

He underscored the Ministry’s commitment to fostering ongoing engagement beyond a single event by working directly with these young participants, offering mentorship, field exposure, and continued support.

The workshop culminated in a dynamic pitch competition where participants presented innovative solutions to real-world agricultural challenges.

The top team was awarded seed funding from the Ministry, complemented by a cash prize from Shuzzr LLC, providing tangible support for their ideas to come to fruition. This competitive element aimed to foster entrepreneurial spirit and practical problem-solving among the youth.

Minister Green affirmed that the workshop “marks only the beginning”.

“The Ministry will continue working directly with these young entrepreneurs, taking them into the field, providing mentorship, and ensuring that the momentum we have built does not fade,” he said.

“Lasting transformation requires sustained effort, meaningful partnerships, and long-term investment in our people. This is the foundation of a new era in Jamaican agriculture, one that is driven by youth, creativity, and innovation,” he added.