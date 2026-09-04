Gov’t Empowering Seniors to Remain Active in National Life

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., says social protection for senior citizens extends beyond meeting their immediate needs to creating opportunities for them to remain active, engaged and involved in national life.

He was speaking at the opening of the National Council for Senior Citizens (NCSC) Spelling Bee Competition on Thursday (September 3), at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in Kingston, where 13 finalists are putting their spelling skills to the test.

Minister Charles said programmes such as the spelling bee demonstrate the importance of providing older persons with opportunities for personal development, recreation and meaningful engagement.

“Programmes like this recognise that when we talk about social protection it has to extend beyond immediate needs of a food package here or a medical support there,” he said.

“There’s so much more… . There’s also creating opportunities for our seniors to be active, to participate, to get involved for their personal development, for recreational development, and for meaningful engagement,” he pointed out.

The Minister said the approach is important in ensuring that older persons are not limited by perceptions about ageing or what they can achieve.

He emphasised that the focus should be on creating an environment in which senior citizens can continue to contribute and challenge themselves.

Minister Charles Jr. congratulated the 13 finalists who advanced to the national competition following parish-level contests.

He noted that the competitive nature of the spelling bee is part of what makes the event meaningful, as it encourages participants to test themselves while demonstrating that learning can continue at any stage of life.

“When you continue your lifelong learning journey, you teach the next generation the importance of knowledge and that knowledge gives them the power of independence,” he pointed out.

“Whatever the outcome is, we’re all winners,” Minister Charles Jr. told the competitors.

The spelling bee forms part of activities marking the 50th anniversary of the NCSC under the theme ‘Honouring a Golden Legacy and Shaping a Bold Future’.

Minister Charles said the milestone provides an opportunity to reflect on the Council’s contribution to senior citizens over the years, while looking towards the future.

“As the NCSC marks the 50 years of service… this programme, this spelling bee is a critical one that I know will continue in strength to grow and to bring people together,” he said.