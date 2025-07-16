Gov’t Empowering MSMES to Scale Up Exports

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says that Government continues to empower micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) to increase exports and enter new markets.

“Through Export Jamaica and the Export Academy, we are ensuring that Jamaican businesses, large and small, can identify new markets, understand trade rules and compete with confidence,” he said.

He was addressing an MSME linkages day event at the University of Technology (UTech) in St. Andrew on July 15.

Dr. Holness noted that 141 businesses have been supported to scale up exports, achieving remarkable growth in revenue and job creation, even during the pandemic, under the Export Max programme.

A business development initiative of the Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO), Export Max is designed to enhance the competitiveness and sustainability of companies, particularly MSMEs, to facilitate export growth and market access.

“Through 10 ministerial trade missions, we have connected nearly 300 Jamaican companies with global buyers across 12 cities, generating more than 600 high-value business leads,” the Prime Minister noted further.

“In the last 18 months alone, our export facilitation efforts engaged over 250 inactive exporters, reigniting their potential and helping them to re-enter the global marketplace,” he added.

In addition, through initiatives such as Jamaica business gateway, more than 130 government processes have been brought online, allowing entrepreneurs to apply for permits, licences and incentives with efficiency and transparency.

“We are also modernising our national quality infrastructure, whether through the work of the National Compliance and Regulatory Authority (NCRA), National Certification Body of Jamaica (NCBJ) or the Bureau of Standards Jamaica (BSJ). We are helping businesses meet international standards, ensuring that Jamaican goods and services are not just world-class but globally competitive,” the Prime Minister said.