Gov’t Employees Encouraged to Undertake Early Pension Planning

The Ministry of Finance and the Public Service is underscoring the importance of early pension planning by government employees.

Strategic Planning and Stakeholder Engagement Manager in the Ministry, Dr. Kimorley Humphrey, told JIS News that while many persons associate pensions with retirement, the benefits can be vital for individuals of all ages, including dependents.

“The concept of pensions is not limited to the aged. We have pensioners as young as zero years old, because dependents, such as children, may become eligible for benefits if a parent passes away. This underscores the need for careful planning,” said Dr. Humphrey, who is responsible for the Ministry’s Pension Administration Branch (PAB).

He emphasised the importance of starting pension planning very early in one’s career, “especially… younger persons who are entering the public sector”.

“Pension planning should start today from your first pay cheque, irrespective of how young you are,” Dr. Humphrey added.

To facilitate the process, he said persons can come to the PAB for guidance.

“The retirement process begins at the ministry or department level, where human resource (HR) practitioners initiate conversations with employees about their transition. For additional guidance, the HR practitioners reach out to the PAB experts who provide assistance at any point in the process,” he further stated.

Dr. Humphrey encourages public-sector employees to contact the PAB directly for personalised support.

“Whether seeking clarity on their retirement status or requiring assistance with specific pension-related matters, individuals can walk into the Ministry of Finance and get that,” he assured.

Dr. Humphrey also advised that ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) can contact the PAB for support when planning pension sensitisation sessions.

“If an entity is having their retirement planning seminars or any [related] engagement, and there is the need for clarity on any pension-related matter, they can always invite us to these sessions.

The experts will come and provide the guidance to ensure that persons are getting the accurate information and that they are prepared for that transition,” Dr. Humphrey said.

The Pension Administration Branch remains committed to helping employees secure a stable financial future.

Public-sector employees are invited to take advantage of the resources and expertise available, by reaching out via email at pensionsclientservices@mof.gov.jm, or telephone at 876-922-8600.