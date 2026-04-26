Gov’t Embarks On Transformative ‘Tourism 3.0’ Initiative

Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, has announced that the Government has embarked on a transformative initiative to reshape Jamaica’s tourism sector under a new framework he has termed – ‘Tourism 3.0’.

He explained that this new shift is designed to modernise the way the industry operates, making it more efficient, inclusive, and accessible to a wider range of investors and stakeholders—particularly small operators and creative entrepreneurs, who have often been left out of the growth story.

“We’ve been spending time on this… and we’re going to continue. I’m going to come to you here in Treasure Beach [St. Elizabeth] at the next step of the way with it, because we are trying to reimagine and redesign a tourism that is now fit for purpose, and that is to take Jamaica’s tourism sector into its next stage of development,” he added.

Mr. Bartlett made the announcement while addressing tourism stakeholders at Jack Sprat Restaurant in Treasure Beach, during the second day of the South Coast Confidence Tour on Friday (April 24).

The tour, which also included stops at Jakes Hotel, Lashings, and Lovers’ Leap, was designed to give the Minister an opportunity to engage directly with operators and assess recovery progress, investment activity, and destination readiness, six months after Hurricane Melissa.

Mr. Bartlett emphasised that the licensing process is one area in urgent need of reform, describing it as a critical trust-building tool that currently costs too much and takes too long.

He stressed that the goal is to streamline licensing without compromising standards, ensuring it remains a meaningful mark of quality while no longer serving as a barrier to entry.

Infrastructure is also central to the plan, the Minister noted. He explained that the National Reconstruction and Resilience Authority (NaRRA)—the state agency established manage post-disaster reconstruction and resilience building—will play a pivotal role in bringing Tourism 3.0 to life.

“If the roads are not properly structured and built and create the connectivity that enables seamless movement, we have a problem. NARA is going to solve that problem for us,” Mr. Bartlett explained.

Under the Tourism 3.0 framework, he explained that different regions of the island will be strategically developed to deliver distinct experiences.

The Minister indicated that the south coast will be developed around accessible tourism, offering new and differentiated experiences, while the north coast will chart its own path as an anchor for wealth and luxury tourism, complemented by the north-eastern corridor.

“Then we’ll be looking at city tourism. That’s a big item, and it says Kingston is ready to take its place [for city tourism],” Mr. Bartlett underscored.