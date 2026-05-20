Gov’t Embarking on Phase II of ROOFS Programme

The Government is moving to implement Phase II of the Restoration of Owner or Occupant Family Shelters (ROOFS) Programme, representing its transformation into a more accountable, technology-enabled and community-supported recovery system, focused on delivering better outcomes for Jamaicans.

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., reported that more than 115,000 persons have been assessed, of which 43,000 have been verified.

“More than 80 per cent of those have redeemed their benefit. We understand that there have been issues, there have been clogs at the collection points, unresolved beneficiary issues, some phone numbers are wrong and taxpayer registration numbers (TRN) can’t be validated. All of these things have happened,” he stated.

“We move now to ROOFS phase II, where we ask Members of Parliament… instead of identifying issues and carrying them onto social media, we want you to identify them [and inform us]. We understand that you are being bombarded and we want your support to identify them and carry them to us to work together so we can resolve those issues,” Mr. Charles added.

He was making his contribution to the 2026/27 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (May 19).

Mr. Charles informed that under phase two, verified beneficiaries will now receive direct deposit payments.

“We are moving… from providing building materials and cash grants, to now direct cash payments. So it will remove all the barriers… and we understand that there are some persons in phase one that are yet to [redeem their benefit]; they too will be eligible for this direct deposit. I know this will help the people of Jamaica,” he stated.

Mr. Charles said the Ministry will also advance a national verification and recovery drive, aimed at accelerating the clearance of outstanding assessment and verification issues.

“In this national verification and recovery drive, all Members of Parliament, all councillors, church leaders, community leaders [will] come together to help the people who need the help the most. We have unresolved cases…

TRN invalidation issues and duplicate submissions. If they come to you and say, ‘I was assessed and I don’t get my grant’… put that information together, give it to us and we will work together,” he stated.

The Government is also advancing a ROOFS access initiative that will prioritise vulnerable households.

“So we have persons with disabilities, senior citizens, medically vulnerable… we will work together to identify them and give them the support,” Mr. Charles said.

The Minister also highlighted the community coordination and outreach support initiative under Phase II of the ROOFS Programme.

“We will be in the field working with you to make sure that we can identify the persons who need the help and resolve their issues and give them their support,” Mr. Charles said, adding that the Government will also be modernising systems with stronger accountability.