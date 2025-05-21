Gov’t Earmarks $832M for Hurricane Mitigation Work Islandwide

The Government will be spending approximately $832 million on critical mitigation work across the island, ahead of what is projected to be an active 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

This includes a $172-million allocation to be distributed among the 63 members of Parliament (MPs) for mitigation work in their constituencies.

The amount earmarked for MPs represents a significant increase over the $102 million allocated for similar activities in 2024.

In a statement to the House of Representatives on Tuesday (May 20), Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation with Responsibility for Works, Hon. Robert Morgan, cited forecasts indicating that the region could see 19 named storms, including nine hurricanes, in the upcoming season, which begins on June 1.

“Based on what we went through with [Hurricane] Beryl last July, we are not taking any chances. We’re preparing early and acting fast,” he affirmed.

Mr. Morgan indicated that Members of Parliament had received letters outlining that the allocation for drain cleaning in their constituencies has been doubled.

Meanwhile, the Minister announced that $300 million will be allocated for essential work on the Sandy Gully and its tributaries in St Andrew.

“We’re also putting $100 million in the North and South Gully in Montego Bay. In St Catherine, we’ll be allocating $30 million to do some remedial work in the Bog Walk Gorge, as well as another $30 million to do drain cleaning along the Dyke Road,” he further indicated.

Mr. Morgan also informed the House that the Government will allocate approximately $200 million for mitigation efforts along the south coast, which has experienced repeated flooding and damage in recent years.

“We do not consider this hurricane season business as usual. These targeted interventions in areas [where] we know the risks are high are important. The National Works Agency (NWA) will once again lead in the execution of this programme, and we have already started moving,” the Minister stated.

Mr. Morgan said the engagement of contractors is under way, adding that “we have identified key locations to pre-position equipment, and we are also addressing communications gaps that may have existed in the past year”.

He advised that over the next 10 days leading up to June 1, the Government will ramp up preparations to ensure everything is in place before the hurricane season begins and peaks, so the country is not caught off guard.

“With increasing funding, better planning and greater urgency this year, Jamaica will be in a stronger position to face the hurricane season ahead,” Minister Morgan declared.